Where to Watch the Las Culturistas Culture Awards

We might be between major awards ceremonies right now, with the Oscars at the start of the year and the Emmys still a few months off (at least, the show is — nominations round voting just started), but that doesn’t mean there’s not awards to be given out.

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards are back once again to celebrate “culture’s most iconic and consequential moments.” If you think you can accurately predict all these winners, good luck. There’s more than 100 categories, and according to hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, nothing is too niche for them, so you may not even have predicted the nominees.

“The benefit of having 100 categories is you can spread wide, honey,” Yang told TheWrap. “Nothing’s gonna — if it’s too niche, just move onto the next.”

Here’s all the details you need to be able to watch the show this year.

When are the awards?

This years awards actually took place on May 30, in Los Angeles. However, the ceremony will be televised on June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Are they streaming?

They are indeed! You can watch them on Bravo, but they will also simulcast on Peacock.

Who’s nominated?

With more than 100 categories at this awards show, there are a lot of people and projects nominated. There are also a lot of awards for things that are not people or projects, but inanimate objects as well — like SpongeBob SquarePants’ house.

You can see the very robust list of nominees here.

Who’s hosting?

As always, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards will be hosted by the Culturistas themselves, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.