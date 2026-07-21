Where to Watch Bill Maher Take Home the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Bill Maher was this year’s recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and now, comedy fans can see just how he handled said honor.

Granted, Maher gave a taste of how that would go when the announcement was first made. In a statement at the time, he said, “Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win. I’d just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who’s been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain.”

Though the prize itself was presented last month, the only people who got to see it were those in the room. Now, it’s available for everyone. Here are all the details you need.

When is it?

Technically, Maher already has the award, since the ceremony took place on June 28. But fans will finally be able to watch it beginning July 21.

Is it streaming?

It is indeed. You can watch the ceremony now, exclusively on Netflix.

Who’s performing?

Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Woody Harrelson, Arianna Huffington, Jay Leno, John Mellencamp, Stephen A. Smith, and more all made appearances to honor Maher.

Who else has won?

Past recipients of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor include Conan O’Brien, Tina Fey, Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Carol Burnett, Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart and Adam Sandler.

Is this for real? The Trump administration previously called it “Fake news”

That’s true, they did call it that. Back in March, the White House outright denied that Maher was getting the award — that was false.

Watch the trailer: