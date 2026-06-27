Bill Maher Tells JD Vance His 2028 Vote Is ‘In Play’ – and What He Needs to Do to Secure It

Bill Maher admitted his vote was “in play” ahead of the 2028 presidential election, sharing with Vice President JD Vance what exactly he needed to do to secure it.

The “Real Time With Bill Maher” host bemoaned the rise of Democratic Socialism within the Democratic Party during Friday’s episode, confessing it was turning him away from the left altogether.

“Like, if this is where the Democratic Party is going, where this Democratic Socialist, this obsession with Israel, with the Jew hating, with they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons,” Maher said to Vance. “If this is where they’re going, my vote is in play.”

After Vance quipped that he “like[s] to hear that,” Maher clarified that his vote has “actually always” been in play, adding, “I don’t make my decision by who was an R or a D.”

“I actually always came to the conclusion that the Democrat was probably better and voted for them,” he continued. “And Trump can’t run again, and he’d be a little too exciting for me anyway.”

As he went on, Maher shared his “deal breaker” for the Republican party ahead of midterms and the 2028 election: “Under Trump, you guys have two outcomes that an election can be: Either we win or they cheated. That s–t has to stop.”

Per Maher, this means either Vance or the other possible Republican contender Marco Rubio has to be the one “to stop” this rhetoric.

“Can you tell me you will do that? Will you bring us back to the middle, at least on that,” Maher challenged Vance. “Where we concede elections. Where it’s not either one of those two options.”

However, Vance refused to abandoned this rhetoric, telling the late night host that he’s “probably” going to lose him with his explanation.

“I don’t think that we should not concede elections, but I don’t think that’s what’s going on,” Vance said. “If you go back to the president’s core argument, he was making an argument about problems that existed in 2020.”

He added: “The biggest criticism I had at the 2020 election is that you had technology companies that were quite literally censoring negative information about the left and promoting negative information about the right. So, in a fundamental sense, like, if the First Amendment says that we have a free and open debate, and then the American people judge based on that free and open debate, the sense in which I think the election in 2020 was rigged, I’m sorry, is that you had technology companies that were putting their thumb on the scale in a way that completely obliterated the real open exchange of ideas.”

Maher didn’t appear sold by this response, telling Vance he’ll get “a big pat on the back when you got back to the White House.”

Sounds like Maher’s vote is still in play. Rubio start working on your answer – STAT.