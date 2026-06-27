Vanilla Ice, One of the Few Freedom 250 Event Holdouts, Sees Concert Canceled

Vanilla Ice did not get to perform at Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair, even after being one of the only headliners to not back out of the event this month.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper was slated to perform at President Donald Trump’s celebration for the U.S.’s 250th birthday on Friday, as part of the “I Love the 90s!” event taking place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. However, less than two hours before the event was scheduled to begin, organizers for the Great American State Fair paused the day’s festivities over heavy rainfall.

“Due to inclement weather in the area, the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair and FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone will be closed for the rest of the day — Friday, June 26, 2026,” organizers wrote on X Friday afternoon. “The safety of our guests, staff, and partners remains our top priority. We are actively monitoring conditions and will provide updates as they become available. The Great American State Fair will reopen tomorrow at 10 AM.”

As the storm shut out the state fair celebration, Fox News reported on the update, with one host asking reporter Kevin Corke: “So, is Vanilla Ice getting iced out?”

“Listen, if you got out there early today, chances are you had a great time. You got to see the great all American state fair. But, if you plan to slide in there tonight, after 5 o’clock, too late. Too bad. Mother nature put you back in your car. Rain moved into the area, right around 5 o’clock eastern time.”

As Corke went on, he echoed organizers’ statement that the fair will open back up Saturday morning. However, he did not have an update on whether Vanilla Ice will perform on another date, noting, “We don’t know if he’s going to hang around. Lot of people were looking forward to seeing him.”

FOX: Rain moved into the area. Vanilla Ice was slated for tonight. We don't know if he'll hang around. A lot of people looking forward to seeing him. pic.twitter.com/0sZXPQyTst — Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2026

A representative for the Great American State Fair did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Vanilla Ice was notably one of only a few headliners who did not back out of Freedom 250’s planned concert series, which was eventually replaced with a rally held by Trump on Thursday.

At the time, the artist said he refused to get “dragged into” the political controversy surrounding the celebration, telling TMZ, “I’m here to party with America, man. Music is made to bring people together, and that’s what we are here to do. And we’re just gonna represent the ’90s.”

As we mentioned, multiple headliners, including Martina McBride, Morris Day and The Time, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Milli Vanilli and Young MC, all dropped out days after the lineup was first announced. While many performers faced blowback for participating in the Trump-organized event, McBride explained that she exited the celebration after feeling misled about it being a “nonpartisan” celebration.