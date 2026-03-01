Where to Watch ‘Marshals’: Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel Series Streaming?

Another spinoff from Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe has pulled into the ranch, and this time around, the series is centered on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton.

Kayce’s new adventures kick off on Sunday, and while it hasn’t been confirmed, many fans believe that “Marshals” will hinge around the death of Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), Kayce’s wife. It’s possible that it’s her body that appears in the trailer.

The series was created by Sheridan alongside David C. Glasser and Spencer Hudnut. All three also serve as executive producers as do John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Grimes and Greg Yaitanes. Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios produce the drama.

The “Yellowstone” universe has been somewhat famously difficult to pin down in terms of where you can watch it — the original series aired on the Paramount Network, and the studio famously sold the streaming rights to Peacock before the series blew up in popularity, while the rest of the spinoffs headed to Paramount’s owned and operated streaming service, Paramount+.

Naturally, “Marshals’ adds yet another wrinkle to the whole thing, so here’s your handy viewing guide.

When does “Marshals” premiere?

“Marshals” premieres on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

Where can I watch “Marshals”?

Unlike its sibling series, “Marshals” is neither a cable show nor a streaming original — it’s bringing the Duttons to broadcast and will air Sunday nights on CBS.

Will it stream on Paramount+?

Yep, if you’re used to watching your “Yellowstone” on streaming, not to worry, the show will be available to stream on Paramount+. But when you can watch it, depends on which plan you subscribe to.

Premium subscribers will be able to stream it live on Sunday nights and on-demand. New episodes will drop for Paramount+ Essential subscribers on Mondays, the following day.

“Marshals” episode release schedule:

There will be 13 episodes in the first season of “Marshals.” Check out the episode list below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Piya Wiconi” — Sunday, March 1

Season 1, Episode 2: “Zone of Death” — Sunday, March 8

Season 1, Episode 3: “Road to Nowhere” — Sunday. March 15

Season 1, Episode 4: “The Gathering Storm” — Sunday. March 22

Season 1, Episode 5: TBD — Sunday, March 29

Season 1, Episode 6: TBD — Sunday, April 5

Season 1, Episode 7: TBD — Sunday, April 12

Season 1, Episode 8: TBD — Sunday, April 19

Season 1, Episode 9: TBD — Sunday, April 26

Season 1, Episode 10: TBD — Sunday, May 3

Season 1, Episode 11: TBD — Sunday, May 10

Season 1, Episode 12: TBD — Sunday, May 17

Episode 13: TBD — Sunday, May 24

What is “Marshals” about?

Here’s Paramount+’s description of the series: “‘Marshals’ stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring justice to the range.

Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) from the Broken Rock reservation.’”

Who’s in the “Marshals” cast?

The cast includes Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill and Gil Birmingham.

Watch the trailer: