Whoopi Goldberg Says Fans ‘Would Be Shocked’ by Size of Her ‘The View’ Paycheck

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Whoopi Goldberg loves how much she makes on “The View.”

While appearing on Tuesday’s “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast, the host admitted that one of her favorite things about being on the ABC show is the size of her check. She was not specific with the dollars and cents but heavily implied the sum was massive, and it would shock and be hard for her fans to wrap their heads around the amount.

“Trust me. You can’t,” Goldberg said. “You would be shocked. As soon as they showed you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the!?’”

She added: “I needed a job. Barbara [Walters] offered me a job. She said, ‘We just lost one of the people on the show, would you consider coming over?’ And I’d been doing a radio show, and I said, ‘Absolutely, yeah!’ She brought me over and it’s like I’ve been crazy-glued to that chair!”

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Goldberg made it clear that she does not take the job for granted. She added that she was grateful for the steady paycheck – which is apparently an astronomical amount – in a time when consistent work for anyone in the industry is getting harder to come by.

“I see my family, and I see pictures of folks and I think, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s good to have a job.’ And I come to work,” Goldberg said. “A lot of people don’t have jobs, so, I’m lucky. I enjoy talking, discussing various topics, and interacting with people. And I’m okay with what I think I believe. I don’t mind doing that. Even when it irritates people? That’s what the show is. It’s not irritation, necessarily, but it is called ‘The View.’”

This is not the first time Goldberg has flexed about the size of her “The View” paycheck. She also has made it clear it is one of the biggest reasons she has stuck around on the show as long as she has. Back in 2024, Goldberg talked about concerns of personal finances among Americans was relatable to her.

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time, me too! I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here,” she said bluntly. “I’m a working person, you know? And my kid has to feed her family. And my great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there.”

You can watch Goldberg’s full interview in the video above.