How ‘Wonder Man’ Paid Tribute to the Crew Member Who Died On Set

“Wonder Man” is now streaming on Disney+, and if you stuck around for the credits, you might have noticed a small memoriam card pop up. You might also be wondering who it’s for.

As the credits roll on episode one, a screen appears reading “In loving memory of Juan ‘Spike’ Osorio.” Osorio was not a member of the cast, so you won’t see him onscreen — such was the case for Kamar de los Reyes in “Daredevil: Born Again” — but he was a member of the crew. Specifically, he was a lighting technician.

Osorio died back in February of 2024, before production officially began, after he fell from rafters at Radford Studio Center.

“He was the best person who cared for all living things, a person that we all should strive to be,” a statement from IATSE said at the time. “J.C. Spike Osorio was taken away from us too soon on February 6, 2024. He was the most wonderful, thoughtful, and loving husband, a caring son, a wise brother, a strong friend, a brave veteran, a euphorbia enthusiast, a meticulous lighting technician, and a stickler for safety at work.”

Later that same year, in August, Disney was fined a total $36,000 for the incident, after a Cal/OSHA investigation.

The department determined that the wooden catwalk that Osorio fell from was “deteriorated” and gave way “suddenly and without warning,” resulting in a fall of roughly 41 feet.

“The deteriorated ledger was weakened likely due to age, environmental conditions and repeated stress loads over many decades,” according to a statement issued by the agency.

Radford Studio Center was also fined as a result of the investigation, and Osorio’s widow and mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against them.