Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Have a Trick for Talking to Taylor Sheridan When a ‘Lioness’ Script Doesn’t Make Sense

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Taylor Sheridan has a lot going on. That can make it hard for “Lioness” stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman to find him in a pinch.

The lead actresses, who recently returned to Sheridan’s world in “Lioness” Season 3 following its Aug. 2 launch, told People Tuesday about how they tackle scenes that “don’t feel like they’re making any sense” in the jargon-heavy spy thriller.

“We tag team finding out where Taylor is and seeing if he’s going to call us back because, when we need him, it’s always having to do with the work,” Saldaña told the outlet.

Saldaña stars in “Lioness” as Joe McNamara, a CIA officer in charge of the titular Lioness program of female special operatives. Kidman co-stars in the series as Kaitlyn Meade, Joe’s boss at the CIA. The “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said that she and Kidman have built up a strong rapport over the course of their three seasons on the Paramount+ program.

“It’s wonderful because I respect her so much,” Saldaña said. “Nicole … I admire her. She’s an incredibly talented woman, but what she is first and foremost, what I love the most, is she’s a mother. She’s a daughter. She’s a sister. She’s a friend.”

“I just love her,” Kidman said back of Saldaña. “She’s just so fun, and she’s so generous, and a girl’s girl.”

“Lioness” is one of many shows Sheridan currently has on the air, a list that also includes “The Madison,” “Dutton Ranch,” “Marshals,” “Landman,” “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” That gives the prolific television creator a lot of plates to spin. Still, his stars will sometimes need to track him down to make sure they’re nailing his dialogue — because, on screen, they don’t have time to trip over any military jargon.

“We have to understand every single thing we’re saying,” Kidman told People in a past interview. “It has to come trippingly off your tongue. You have to understand everything, and it has to be [like it’s] something that you are using as everyday language all the time.”