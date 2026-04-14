‘The Madison’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+ After Becoming Taylor Sheridan’s Biggest Series Launch Ever

“The Madison” was renewed for Season 3 on Tuesday, less than a month after Season 1’s conclusion. Previously, Paramount+ renewed the series for a second season back in August.

“The Madison” is the most-watched debut for a Sheridan show in the history of the streamer. During its first 10 days on Paramount+, the debut episode saw 8 million global views. The drama was also the No. 1 most-watched season among streaming originals during the week of March 13, according to data from Luminate. It’s also set to debut on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart as a top five original series with nearly 1 billion minutes viewed for its first full week, according to Paramount.

Production on “The Madison” Season 2 is already complete. The premiere date will be announced at a later time.

After tragedy befalls the Clyburn family, Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) decides to move her family from New York City to the Madison River valley of southwest Montana. As she and her family try to heal from their loss, the series explores the differences of these two distinct worlds.

In addition to Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, the series stars Golden Globe nominee Kurt Russell as Stacy’s husband, Preston. “The Madison” also stars Beau Garrett (“Firefly Lane”), Elle Chapman (“A Man Called Otto”), Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”), Amiah Miller (“War for the Planet of the Apes”), Alaina Pollack (“The Surrender”), Ben Schnetzer (“3 Body Problem”), Kevin Zegers (“Power”), Rebecca Spence (“Lady in the Lake”), Danielle Vasinova (“1923”), Matthew Fox (“Lost”) and Will Arnett (“Is This Thing On?”).

Sheridan, Pfeiffer and Russell executive produce “The Madison” alongside David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. Voros directed all six episodes of the first season. The drama is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.