The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

Anne Hathaway in ‘The End of Oak Street’ (Warner Bros.) “The End of Oak Street” In “The End of Oak Street,” David Robert Mitchell plays a trick on unsuspecting audiences. The “Under the Silver Lake” and “It Follows” filmmaker’s latest starts off as a fairly unassuming ’80s pastiche, with an over-the-top score and campy dialogue evoking a copy of a copy of a Spielberg classic. But as the film goes on (and dinosaurs enter the picture), Mitchell starts pulling back the layers on this slice of suburbia, revealing something far starker and meaner than the opening would suggest. The prehistoric action is gonzo and great, but the dynamic between Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway can be just as compelling. Later, Mitchell really pulls the rug out from the audience with one of the more delightfully baffling endings seen in a big-budget film this decade. It’s a hoot!

Chevy Chase and E.G. Marshall in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ (Warner Bros.) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” It’s never too early to get your holiday watchlist rolling. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is a perfect addition to the lineup, an end-of-year staple that is endlessly rewatchable. Chevy Chase is at the top of his game in this Christmas classic from Jeremiah Chechik and John Hughes. “Christmas Vacation” is a perfect, easy watch to throw on once or twice at this time of year.