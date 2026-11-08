The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Kirsten Dunst in “Marie Antoinette” (Sony Pictures Releasing) “Marie Antoinette” (2006) An epic, radical repainting of one of history’s most oft-reviled figures, writer-director Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” immerses viewers within the walls of Versailles in the years leading up to the French Revolution. The film follows its eponymous, real-life queen (Kirsten Dunst) as she is sent as a young woman from her home in Austria to France to marry Louis-Auguste (Jason Schwartzman). In doing so, “Marie Antoinette” turns its subject’s life of gaudy abundance into a tragic coming-of-age story, one overflowing with empathy, wit, energy and bold auteurist swings. “Lost in Translation” may still be Coppola’s best film, but “Marie Antoinette” serves as a kind of artistic mission statement for her entire career. In that way, it is not just convincing but deeply affecting. Dunst, for her part, should have garnered awards attention for her career-best lead performance in it.

“Whiplash” (Sony Pictures Classics) “Whiplash” (2014) 2014’s “Whiplash” is the film that put “La La Land” and “Babylon” writer-director Damien Chazelle on the map. An emotionally and psychologically brutal, relentless drama, the film follows an ambitious music student and aspiring jazz drummer (Miles Teller) who is pushed to the mental brink by his abusive, overbearing college instructor (J.K. Simmons). A searing treatise on the corrosive nature of ambition, “Whiplash” is awash in dazzling filmmaking technique. Editor Tom Cross’ jazz-like, Oscar-winning editing is percussive and operatic. It works in tandem with Chazelle’s assaultive, muscular filmmaking style to turn “Whiplash” into a visceral, invigorating and stressful piece of work. The film itself may arrive at a decidedly bittersweet final note, but it does so with so much style and vigor that your only response will be to applaud.