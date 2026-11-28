The holiday season is in full swing, giving you plenty of time to stream this week. On HBO Max, you can find one of the year’s best movies, plus an exceptional sci-fi blockbuster and one of the strongest screenplays of the 2020s.
Here are the three best movies to watch on HBO Max this week.
“Anatomy of a Fall”
2026 has been a huge year for many actors, with Sandra Hüller chief among them (prominently featured in “Digger,” “Fatherland,” “Project Hail Mary” and “Rose,” with an “Avengers: Doomsday” cameo to boot). Hüller’s star rose in the U.S. in 2023 when she had another phenomenal year, giving a pair of masterful performances in “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest.” The former is a perfect watch for this time of year, an icy (literally and figuratively) courtroom drama with one of the decade’s tightest screenplays.
“Dune”
We’re just days away from hearing what the first audiences think about “Dune: Part Three,” the conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s first two novels in the sci-fi franchise. Though Villeneuve’s first “Dune” film is overshadowed by its admittedly superior sequel, there’s still plenty to love there on its own. “Dune” is an incredible blockbuster that beautifully conveys all of the weight and horror of Paul Atreides’ terrible purpose, showing how the death of a decent man can push his son to become one of the universe’s greatest evils. It’s a foreboding feature, one that mixes coming-of-age tropes with epic, haunting space battles in excellent fashion.
“The Invite”
Before appearing in Disney’s “Hexed” this week, Rashida Jones (alongside co-writer Will McCormack) penned one of the year’s best screenplays. “The Invite,” directed by Olivia Wilde, is a razor-sharp film about two couples (one played by Wilde and Seth Rogen, the other by Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton) who bring hard truths to light over the course of a contentious, sexy, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”-style dinner party. It’s a fantastic film — and maybe a perfect companion piece to any Thanksgiving drama.