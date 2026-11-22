The biggest breakout horror film of the year is streaming now on Netflix, and it is not the only movie worth checking out on the streamer this week.
Indeed, Netflix is also the streaming home right now for a wildly underrated 2014 crime drama starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, as well as an early 1990s action thriller that knows how to get your pulse racing. The latter has the kind of beach-y heist movie vibes that could make it a perfect piece of entertainment to pair with Grand Theft Auto VI this weekend.
Here are the best movies on Netflix you can watch this week.
“Obsession” (2026)
Netflix has become the streaming home this month for 2026’s biggest surprise hit, “Obsession.” Written, directed and edited by Curry Barker, this low-budget horror flick follows a shy shop clerk (Michael Johnston) who unknowingly uses a supernatural device to make his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him, kicking off a disastrous and increasingly violent series of events.
Deranged and yet made with a shocking level of control, “Obsession” has sparked countless online debates and emerged as one of this year’s biggest films. It has also made an instant star of Navarrette, whose go-for-broke lead performance elevates “Obsession” into truly unforgettable territory.
“A Most Violent Year” (2014)
Unlike “Obsession,” writer-director J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year” flew under the radar when it was released in theaters in 2014. A patient, dense crime drama, the film follows an ambitious fuel supplier (Oscar Isaac) whose attempts to adhere to a strict moral code are challenged by the rampant violence and corruption of 1980s New York City.
Anchored by a pair of mesmerizing, complementary lead performances by Isaac and co-star Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” is a slow-burn drama that takes a sledgehammer to the illusory fantasy of the American Dream.
“Point Break” (1991)
If you want a film that is faster-paced than “A Most Violent Year” and less horrifying than “Obsession,” Netflix also has 1991’s “Point Break” streaming on its platform right now. Director Kathryn Bigelow’s one-of-a-kind, high-octane crime film follows an FBI agent (Keanu Reeves) as he goes undercover to infiltrate a merciless group of bank robbers (led by Patrick Swayze’s Bodhi) by embedding himself within their California surfing community.
Punctuated by a number of impressive action sequences and leaning all the way into the melodramatic tension between Reeves and Swayze’s characters, “Point Break” is a crime thriller that delivers on just about every level.