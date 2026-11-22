Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The biggest breakout horror film of the year is streaming now on Netflix, and it is not the only movie worth checking out on the streamer this week.

Indeed, Netflix is also the streaming home right now for a wildly underrated 2014 crime drama starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, as well as an early 1990s action thriller that knows how to get your pulse racing. The latter has the kind of beach-y heist movie vibes that could make it a perfect piece of entertainment to pair with Grand Theft Auto VI this weekend.