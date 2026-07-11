The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Paramount+’s movie library has some great options for your weekly streaming. Right now, you can queue up one of Tom Cruise’s best performances in time for “Digger,” or you can watch one of the year’s most entertaining horror flicks if you missed it in theaters.
Here are the three best movies streaming on Paramount+ this week.
“Collateral”
Early marketing for “Digger” has focused on celebrating the actor’s deep catalogue of cinematic hits. While the Alejandro G. Iñárritu film features Cruise’s return to non-action filmmaking after the last “Mission: Impossible” movie and “Top Gun Maverick,” it will also seemingly see him take on a darker, more sinister role than recent audiences are used to.
Fans of “Collateral” know this is a good thing. In Michael Mann’s excellent crime thriller (one of many), Cruise exhibits a talent for playing the heel, a role he so rarely gets to take on these days. His performance as this villainous hitman opposite Jamie Foxx’s more mild-mannered protagonist is one of his very best.
“Grease”
There’s a lot you can pick apart in “Grease,” Randal Kleiser’s film adaptation of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s musical of the same name. But this love story between Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) is filled with pure bops, thrilling performances and romantic movie magic. Turn it on and jam out to “Summer Nights,” “You’re the One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Greased Lightnin’” and more.
“Primate”
Sometimes a chimp is evil. This is the premise at the center of “Primate,” a film about a family’s pet chimpanzee, Ben, who gets rabies and becomes scared of water — but hungry for blood!
This horror flick from Johannes Roberts is goofy for sure, but it’s also filled to the brim with stomach-churning gore and delightful mini set pieces. Everyone involved knows exactly what movie they’re making, and that movie is fun as hell.