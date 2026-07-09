The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

Warner Bros.

“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm”

Anyone who considers themselves even a passive Batman fan owes it to themselves to check out “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm,” a big-screen feature-length adventure in the universe of the widely acclaimed “Batman: The Animated Series.” The film, starring the iconic Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill Batman/Joker pairing, depicts the Dark Knight attempting to solve a mystery in the present as he confronts a figure from his past: Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany), a woman whom Bruce Wayne once loved enough to consider hanging up the cape and cowl early in his career.

Directors Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm, as well as a screenwriting crew of Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Martin Pasko and Michael Reaves, demonstrate a phenomenal understanding of Batman in this film that balances the character’s darker elements with his romanticism. One scene involving the Bruce visiting his parents’ graves is, in particular, one of the finest and most emotional moments this character has ever had on screen.