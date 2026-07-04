Now that July has arrived, Netflix‘s film library has evolved once again. The streamer said hello and goodbye to a number of titles at the start of the new month, making it a bit more difficult for subscribers to find their best options on the platform. Fortunately, that’s why we have made this list. Currently, the best movies on Netflix include a wildly entertaining mid-2010s crime thriller, a contemplative Best Picture winner and a 2011 drama that ranks solidly as one of the best sports movies that Hollywood has ever produced.

Here are the three best movies on Netflix you can watch this week.

“Gone Girl” (20th Century Fox) “Gone Girl” (2014) A psychological thriller that is as trashy and entertaining as it is artistic and thoughtfully made, director David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” is a near-perfect adaptation of author Gillian Flynn’s original, hit 2012 novel. A twisty, deliciously pulpy thriller with a real mean streak, the film follows an everyman teacher (Ben Affleck) who becomes the prime suspect in his wife Amy’s (Rosamund Pike) mysterious disappearance. What starts out as a simple crime thriller quickly evolves into something far bloodier, more entertaining and more deranged than any first-time viewer will be able to predict. The resulting film feels like the kind of movie Alfred Hitchcock might have made in the 21st century, and Rosamund Pike’s commanding central performance in it is one for the ages.

“Moneyball” (Sony Pictures Releasing) “Moneyball” (2011) 2011’s “Moneyball” is one of the greatest sports movies ever made. Directed by Bennett Miller and based on a 2003 book of the same name, the film details the Oakland Athletics’ 2002 baseball season and, specifically, the efforts of general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) to game the system and build a winning team with a much smaller budget than his competition. Understated and yet spell-binding, “Moneyball” confronts head-on the business side of professional sports without losing touch with the enduring romance of baseball itself. Anchored by a career-best turn from Brad Pitt, the film is a meditative and rousing piece of work, one that guides you effortlessly through its complex, inside-baseball story with equal parts grace and confidence (thanks, in no small part, to editor Christopher Tellefsen’s underrated contributions).