The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Michael B. Jordon stars in “Creed” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “Creed” This month, “I Play Rocky” takes audiences into the crazy making-of story behind Sylvester Stallone and John G. Avildsen’s 1977 Best Picture winner. Many viewers will certainly flock to revisit that classic (or watch it for the first time), and they’re right to do so. But when it comes to the best film in this nine-movie franchise, I have to give “Creed” the slight edge. In his 2015 reboot, Ryan Coogler and co-writer Aaron Covington breathe new life into the long-running boxing franchise, centering a new story around legacy and lineage. Michael B. Jordan delivers one of his finest performance as the new underdog Adonis Creed, while Stallone delivers his best turn in this role as the aging Rocky Balboa. “Creed” is emotional, rousing and sure to get you on your feet by the end.

Warner Bros./Legendary “Godzilla” (2014) The world’s greatest kaiju just stomped back into theaters in Takashi Yamazaki’s “Godzilla Minus Zero,” an epic sequel to his 2023 Oscar-winning reinvention of the mighty lizard monster. Godzilla has had a handful of revamps this century, including Gareth Edwards’ 2014 spin on the character, which launched the still-ongoing MonsterVerse franchise. That series has become, appropriately, larger than life over the past decade-plus, but screenwriter Max Borenstein (working off a story by David Callaham) laid a solid, relatively grounded foundation in this visually stunning debut.