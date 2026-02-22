The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Weekend

“Another Round” / Henrik Ohsten/Samuel Goldwyn

In “Another Round,” a group of teachers test a theory — would they be better at their jobs (and better people) if they were always a little buzzed? It’s a fun concept from director Thomas Vinterberg and co-writer Tobias Lindholm, one the pair executes with humor, tragedy and, ultimately, beauty.

“Another Round” is an intensely personal film for Vinterberg, who received an Oscar nod for Best Director alongside the movie’s Best International Feature nomination (and win) for Denmark. The loose idea was first brought to Vinterberg by his daughter, Ida, who tragically died in a car accident just days into filming. She would have played the daughter of Mads Mikkelsen’s central character in the film, which was heavily reworked after her death.

Mikkelsen gives an incredible performance in the film, one that conveys both the lighter and heavier elements of the story. His final scene, drawn from the actor’s training as a ballet dancer, is one of the best sequences from this decade in film.