The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Weekend

Looking for something to stream this weekend? Check out Hulu. The streaming service has a number of fantastic movies sure to keep you entertained, including a new 2025 blockbuster, a gripping documentary and one of the best performances of the decade so far.
Here are the three best movies to stream on Hulu this weekend.
“Another Round”
In “Another Round,” a group of teachers test a theory — would they be better at their jobs (and better people) if they were always a little buzzed? It’s a fun concept from director Thomas Vinterberg and co-writer Tobias Lindholm, one the pair executes with humor, tragedy and, ultimately, beauty.
“Another Round” is an intensely personal film for Vinterberg, who received an Oscar nod for Best Director alongside the movie’s Best International Feature nomination (and win) for Denmark. The loose idea was first brought to Vinterberg by his daughter, Ida, who tragically died in a car accident just days into filming. She would have played the daughter of Mads Mikkelsen’s central character in the film, which was heavily reworked after her death.
Mikkelsen gives an incredible performance in the film, one that conveys both the lighter and heavier elements of the story. His final scene, drawn from the actor’s training as a ballet dancer, is one of the best sequences from this decade in film.
“Free Solo”
“Free Solo” has been back in the news since rock-climbing subject Alex Honnold climbed Taiwan skyscraper Taipei 101, without ropes, live for Netflix. That makes now the perfect time to go back and revisit Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo.” It’s a thrilling film, one that’s intense, engaging and beautifully shot.
“Predator: Badlands”
Dan Trachtenberg’s “Predator: Badlands” scored nine million views in its first five days on Hulu, becoming the streamer’s most-watched premiere since “Prey” (another Trachtenberg “Predator” movie). This entry in the “Predator” franchise takes audiences to space, going alongside young Yautja runt Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) as he tries to prove himself on a dangerous hunt. Along the way, Dek meets Weyland-Yutani synthetic Thia, played delightfully by Elle Fanning.
Trachtenberg continues to breathe fresh life into the “Predator” series, taking the franchise in bold and interesting directions with each new entry. “Badlands” is a strong blockbuster, and a wonderful Yautja adventure.