“Bridesmaids” (Universal Pictures. “Bridesmaids” You can’t go wrong with “Bridesmaids,” one of the defining comedies of the 2010s. Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig’s screenplay is razor-sharp with a staggering number of laugh-out-loud moments, while Paul Feig directs an all-timer comedy ensemble. Both of the film’s nominations at the Academy Awards — Best Original Screenplay for Mumolo and Wiig, Best Supporting Actress for Melissa McCarthy — are incredibly well-deserved.

Kyle Gallner and Samara Weaving in ‘Carolina Caroline’ (Magnolia Pictures) “Carolina Caroline” Adam Carter Rehmeier’s “Carolina Caroline” is a delightful crime thriller, starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner in a stylish and sexy “Bonnie & Clyde” riff. Rehmeier has been on a strong run this decade, delivering a series of under-the-radar gems like “Snack Shack” and “Dinner in America.” Now’s the perfect time to catch up with his latest.

Netflix “Gentle Monster” Léa Seydoux returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026 with a duo of films in competition for the Palme d’Or: Arthur Harari’s “The Unknown” and Marie Kreutzer’s “Gentle Monster.” Now on Netflix, the latter is a bleak drama about a pianist who makes a shocking discovery after moving to the countryside from Munich. It’s excellently performed by Seydoux, who is becoming one of the most interesting and reliable presences on our screens. Read Next

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“Looper” (TriStar Pictures) “Looper” Before he broke the Internet’s brains with “The Last Jedi” or introduced the world to Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson brought audiences a brilliantly original sci-fi flick in “Looper.” Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt both shine in this crime film about an assassin who kills men sent back in time from the future, only to be confronted by his own older self. “Looper” doesn’t rank among the top of Johnson’s filmography, but this writer/director doesn’t know how to make anything less than fascinating.

“Obsession” (Credit: Focus Features) “Obsession” Have you heard of “Obsession”? It only made more than $500 million on a budget of less than $1 million. Curry Barker’s big-screen debut has been the talk of the town in Hollywood this year, and for good reason. Besides its ridiculous box office success, “Obsession” is a well-shot, cleverly scripted and relentlessly scary horror flick that features a remarkable lead performance from Inde Navarrette — and an underratedly great central turn from Michael Johnston, too.

“Possible Love” (Joo Jae-bum/Netflix) “Possible Love” Lee Chang-dong doesn’t make movies often, but when he does, you should pay attention. Just look at “Possible Love,” the writer/director’s first film since 2018’s “Burning.” New on Netflix, “Possible Love” is an emotional epic, brilliantly penned by Lee and Oh Jung-mi with a strong quartet of leading performances. “Possible Love” is one of the year’s very best films, something that feels more like you’re peering into people’s lives than watching a narrative drama.