Where to Watch the Bipartisan America 250 Block Party: Start Time, Streaming Details and More

This Fourth of July marks a special occasion in the United States as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence. Appropriately, cities across the country are pulling out all the stops for the milestone.

America250 is hosting a special event called “America’s Block Party,” a nationwide initiative designed to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary from coast to coast.

But what exactly does “America’s Block Party” entail? What cities are getting in on the celebration? How can you take part at home? Read on to find out.

Where can I watch “America’s Block Party?”

There are a few ways you can check out “America’s Block Party” from home during the holiday weekend.

America250’s website, america250.org, will have livestream options available for people to watch the festivities from home. You can also download the America250 app on iOS and Android to watch from there.

After the kickoff of the Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show at 9 p.m. ET on July 3 in New York, events will continue throughout July 4, culminating with the July 4 Benefit Show at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Select performances from the Los Angeles and Philadelphia concerts will be featured in the CBS primetime special “The Great American Block Party 250,” along with exclusive performances by Zac Brown Band, Jon Batiste, Goo Goo Dolls and more. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7.

What is America 250?

Not to be confused with the Trump-associated Freedom 250, America250 is a bipartisan effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence nationwide. The nonprofit supports the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, which was created in 2016 to prepare for the anniversary with leaders from across the political spectrum.

The performances at “America’s Block Party” are separate from those at Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair, which has prompted questions about which artists are performing at each event.

Who is participating in America’s Block Party?

Alongside local celebrations across the country, seven primary cities are participating in America250’s “America’s Block Party”: Boston, Charleston, Fort Campbell, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.

The celebrations feature a number of high-profile guests and celebrity hosts. Jim Gaffigan hosts the Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show, with performances by Mary J. Blige, Brad Paisley and NE-YO.

Wanda Sykes, meanwhile, hosts the “One Philly: Unity Concert for America” in Philadelphia, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, Meek Mill, The Roots, Seal and more during the six-hour live concert on July 4.

Queen Latifah hosts the July 4 Benefit Show at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The lineup includes Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Maren Morris, Anthony Ramos and more.

For more specific information and timing on the music, fireworks and festivities, check out america250.org.