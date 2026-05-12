America250: Captain America Gets His Very Own Jeep Ahead of July 4th Festivities | Video

As the United States prepares to celebrate its semiquincentennial this 4th of July, Captain America and Jeep have teamed up to celebrate America250 in style.

On Tuesday, Jeep unveiled its A250 edition with a comic book-inspired ad campaign for a Wrangler that boasts a denim soft top, Cap’s vibranium shield tire cover and other Marvel Easter eggs.

“As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary — and Jeep marks 25 consecutive years as America’s most patriotic brand — we wanted to do something more meaningful and distinctly Jeep than simply adding an American flag,” said Olivier François, global CMO for Stellantis (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram). “The Jeep Wrangler has long been regarded as an enduring symbol of freedom around the world, and this moment called for an expression worthy of that legacy.”

“We teamed up with Marvel to bring the Captain America shield — one of the most iconic symbols in pop culture — directly onto the vehicle as a tire cover of the Jeep Wrangler A250 edition,” he added. “In doing so, we flipped the usual model: instead of product inspiring marketing, marketing inspired the product.”

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“This collaboration celebrates two icons born from the same era and rooted in strength and purpose,” echoed Holly Frank, VP of global marketing partnerships & promotions Disney. “We’re thrilled to be working with Jeep to celebrate that shared legacy, while also looking toward the future and an epic new era of storytelling with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ later this year.”

“As we prepare to mark America’s 250th birthday, our partnership with the Jeep brand reflects our shared belief in the power of freedom and the enduring call to adventure,” added Rosie Rios, chair of America250. “These values have shaped our nation since its earliest days and continue to inspire us as we celebrate our country’s historic milestone and look to the future.”

Plus, since Jeep and Captain America both date back to 1941, anyone who purchases the new Twelve 4 Twelve 2026 model Wrangler will also get a limited edition “1776” comic book variant with cover art by illustrator Paco Medina.

“Avengers: Doomsday” makes its way into theaters on Dec. 18.