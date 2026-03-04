PBS Kids Sets Jim Henson Special ‘Wowsabout,’ ‘America’s Awesome Kids’ for US 250th Anniversary | Exclusive

PBS Kids is celebrating the 250th anniversary of America in a big way. The network will be unveiling several new shows, shorts and games from May to July, TheWrap has exclusively learned, starting with “Wowsabout,” a new special from the Jim Henson Company. It’s all part of the network’s PBS Kids Across America initiative.

“We’re excited to embark on this fun and learning-filled adventure with kids and families across the U.S., its territories and beyond,” said Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager for PBS Kids and Education. “PBS Kids is uniquely positioned to share content that reflects the lives of our young audience, while also introducing them to the wide array of places and stories from across our country.”

First up is “Wowsabout,” which will premiere on May 1. The half-hour special from the Jim Henson Company is a family-friendly adventure set in Sequoia National Park that follows Roxy, an artistic and musical hedgehog, and Ronald, a city-raised pig, as they embark on their first camping trip together. Along the way they will discover the wonders of America and meet real kids.

That will be followed by the premiere of “GBH Kids’ America’s Awesome Kids” on May 22. A series of 25 live-action shorts, the series was produced in coordination with 23 PBS stations across the country, including Texas’ KLRN, PBS Wisconsin and Pennsylvania’s WHYY. The mini documentaries will showcase kids from across the country — from Mahry, a girl who takes care of llamas on her family’s farm in Iowa, to Sahana, a girl who loves Bollywood dancing and organizes a park cleanup in Georgia. Each doc will highlight where these children live, their hobbies and how they’re making a positive impact in their communities.

The next big premiere will happen on June 12. “City Island: USA!” is a new miniseries composed of six two-minute shorts from Future Brain Media. The shortform series blends animation with real live-action locations across the country as it follows Watt, a little lightbulb with big ideas, and his breezy best friend, Windy the kite. They will soar from City Island to real-life America as they visit landmarks in the five regions of the country. Each of the landmarks will speak for themselves, explaining why they’re so important to the United States.

June 22 will then mark the launch of “Xavier Riddle Celebrates American Heroes,” a series of four hourlong specials from Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films. Each will celebrate “ordinary” American kids throughout history who went on to do extraordinary things.

PBS Kids will also air a special episode of “Molly of Denali” and a short from “Alma’s Way” for the celebration. “Happy Birthday Qyah” will be a two-part “Molly of Denali” episode that will premiere on June 15. As for the “Alma’s Way” short, that will premiere on July 2 and comes from Fred Rogers Productions.

Finally, PBS Kids will curate compilations of videos and games from beloved series that support civics and broader social studies learning. “Arthur,” “City Island,” “Cyberchase,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Donkey Hodie,” “Molly of Denali,” “Peg + Cat,” “Phoebe & Jay,” “Rosie’s Rules,” “Sesame Street” and “Together We Can” will all be getting the curation treatment. There will also be a “Wild Kratts” collection that will feature animals seen across America such as bald eagles, bison, beavers, wolves, rattlesnakes and more.