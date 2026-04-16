“Beef” Season 2 has arrived. The second season of the acclaimed Netflix hit premiered Thursday on the streaming service, three years after its Emmy-winning first season made its debut back in April 2023. This time, “Beef” is even more star-studded than before. The cast of its sophomore season is led by Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, making it the third collaboration for “Drive” and “Inside Llewyn Davis” co-stars Mulligan and Isaac.

That quartet headlines an impressive cast that also includes William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and South Korean film legends Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho. “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin is back at the helm, as is “Thunderbolts*” director Jake Schreier, whose work on the show’s first season helped establish the Netflix series not only as one of the streamer’s most dramatically compelling offerings but also aesthetically and stylistically impressive.

“Beef” Season 2, in other words, is one of the most promising and widely anticipated TV titles of 2026. Now that it is here, though, you may be wondering…

Steven Yeun in “Beef” Season 1 (Netflix)

Do you need to watch ‘Beef’ Season 1 before Season 2?

The simple answer to that question is: No.

“Beef” is an anthology series, which means it tells a different story with a different cast each season. “Beef” Season 1 follows a struggling contractor (Steven Yeun) and flailing, ambitious small business owner (Ali Wong) who decide to use a dangerous moment of road rage to start a battle of the wills that ends up not only making them question and confront parts of themselves they tried to bury, but which also traps their closest friends and loved ones in its orbit.

The season ultimately tells a moving, surreal and deeply felt story about self-destruction, loneliness and how sometimes freedom can only be found by tearing things down, including the person you thought you were. “Beef” Season 2, on the other hand, tells a completely different story.

The new season follows a young Gen Z couple (Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny) whose witnessing of a chaotic fight between their married, millennial bosses (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan) starts the spinning of a destructive web of blackmail, deceit, shifting expectations and increasing desperation. The conflict between the two couples allows “Beef” Season 2 to explore the different ways different generations communicate and look at love, as well as how money and status are two forces that have a way of shaping and impressing themselves on everything, including our seemingly strongest and purest bonds.

If the early reviews for “Beef” Season 2 are to be believed, it would seem that the Netflix series has returned in just as good of shape as when it left. You can see for yourself now, though, and you do not have to worry about having seen “Beef” Season 1 before you dive into its new episodes.

“Beef” Seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix.