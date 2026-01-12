Josh Charles is putting on the white coat and checking in for new patients of a small town far from his former home in Boston, but this quirky community might drive him up the waiting room walls.

“I don’t care about silly little festivals or gossip like everyone else in this town. I’m here to work,” Charles says as Dr. Martin Best in the show’s trailer, which you can view below. But be sure to call him Dr. Best, not Doc Martin.

While Dr. Best is his preferred title, the show’s story was adapted from the U.K.’s “Doc Martin.” Ben Silverman (“The Office,” U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (“Stick”), Howard T. Owens (“Stick”), Liz Tuccillo (“Sex and the City”), Mark Crowdy (“Doc Martin”), Philippa Braithwaite (“Doc Martin”), Jay Karas and Tyson Bidner serve as executive producers for the series.

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “Best Medicine” premiere?

The show had a special advance premiere on Fox on Sunday, Jan 4 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.

However, the show made its official premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and will air new episodes on Tuesdays going forward.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of “Best Medicine” will air on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.

Is it streaming?

Yes, “Best Medicine” will be available to stream on Hulu the next day after episodes first air on Fox.

“Best Medicine” Season 1 episode release schedule:

Season 1, Episode 1: “Docked” — Sunday, Jan. 4/Tuesday, Jan. 6

Season 1, Episode 2: “Bean There Done That” — Tuesday,

Jan. 13

Jan. 13 Season 1, Episode 3: “Take Me Out Of the Ballgame” — Tuesday, Jan. 20

Season 1, Episode 4: “There Might Be Blood” — Tuesday, Jan 27

Season 1, Episode 5: “The Bogfather” — Tuesday, Feb. 3

Season 1, Episode 6: “Eyewitness Blues” — Tuesday, Feb. 10

Season 1, Episode 7: “Hello Darkness, My Port” — Tuesday, Feb. 17

Season 1, Episode 8: “A Tale of Two Sisters” — Tuesday, Feb. 24

We’re not certain, but there will likely be a midseason break before the season returns. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the dates. We’ll come back and update this document once we have more details.

Season 1, Episode 9: “Mind Your Own Buboes” — Tuesday, March 17

Season 1, Episode 10: “Port Wenn-ings And A Funeral” — Tuesday, March 24

Are more episodes on the way?

Yes! As we mentioned above, the first half of the season will air before a midseason break. We’ll return with more details soon. But as far as a Season 2 renewal, there is no confirmation that the show’s been picked up for a second season.

What is “Best Medicine” about?

Here’s Fox’s full description of the series: “The series centers on Dr. Martin Best, a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child with his Aunt Sarah. There, he will meet the eclectic townspeople, including the charming schoolteacher Louisa Glassman, lovable Sheriff Mark Mylow and Martin’s inept but endearing assistant, Elaine Denton. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in this small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.”

Who’s in the cast?

The series stars Josh Charles, Annie Potts, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra and Cree.

Watch the trailer