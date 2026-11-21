YouTube has a surprisingly strong library of movies that you can watch on its platform for free right now with ads. Some of the streamer’s best current offerings include a 2005 spy comedy that feels now like a bit of a mid-2000s time capsule, as well as an underrated 2015 comedy starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. YouTube also currently hosts an early 2000s crime comedy from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jaws” filmmaker Steven Spielberg that ranks as one of the director’s greatest and most under-appreciated films.
Here are the best movies free on YouTube you can watch this week.
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (2005)
If you want to indulge in some lighthearted action-movie fun this weekend, look no further on YouTube than “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Director Doug Liman’s wry, delightfully over-the-top action comedy follows a successful married couple (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) who learn that they are both secretly assassins separately employed by competing agencies.
A cutthroat battle of life-and-death kicks off between the two… until they are eventually forced to put their differences aside. Featuring a handful of clever, tongue-in-cheek action sequences and enough rom-com fun sprinkled throughout to bring a smile to your face, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is just a good time. No more, no less.
“The Intern” (2015)
There are few 2010s comedies more underrated than “The Intern.” Written and directed by “Something’s Gotta Give” and “The Holiday” auteur Nancy Meyers, this 2015 comedy stars Robert De Niro as a 70-year-old widower who seizes on an opportunity to become a senior intern at a cutting-edge fashion website run by its workaholic CEO (Anne Hathaway).
Before long, an unexpected friendship blooms between De Niro’s Ben and Hathaway’s Jules. To say that “The Intern” finds plenty of charm and warmth in its lead stars’ platonic screen connection would be an understatement. “The Intern” is soft-hearted yet clever, tender yet clear-eyed.
“Catch Me If You Can” (2002)
“Catch Me If You Can” is director Steven Spielberg’s winning, dynamic take on the life of real-life con man fraudster Frank Abagnale Jr. Played in the film by a young Leonardo DiCaprio, “Catch Me If You Can” charts how Abagnale went from the lower-middle-class son of two divorced parents to a globe-trotting check fraudster on the run from a crafty FBI agent (Tom Hanks).
Partly a run-and-gun chase thriller and partly a moving coming-of-age story, “Catch Me If You Can” is a purposefully blunt dramedy that makes nary a single misstep. Featuring a startling supporting performance from Christopher Walken, this 2002 gem is certainly in the running for the best movie that Spielberg has made this century.