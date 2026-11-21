Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

YouTube has a surprisingly strong library of movies that you can watch on its platform for free right now with ads. Some of the streamer’s best current offerings include a 2005 spy comedy that feels now like a bit of a mid-2000s time capsule, as well as an underrated 2015 comedy starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. YouTube also currently hosts an early 2000s crime comedy from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jaws” filmmaker Steven Spielberg that ranks as one of the director’s greatest and most under-appreciated films.

Here are the best movies free on YouTube you can watch this week.