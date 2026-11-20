Matt Damon in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Pictures) “The Odyssey” (2026) Four months after it hit theaters, writer-director Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is finally available to watch in the comfort of your own home. Nolan’s three-hour, epic blockbuster adaptation of Homer’s Ancient Greek poem arrived on the on-demand market Tuesday, coming off a months-long wave of critical acclaim. Following Matt Damon’s Odysseus as he tries to make it home to Ithaca in the wake of the decade-long Trojan War, Nolan’s “The Odyssey” uses real-life locations, practical effects and some boundary-pushing genre work to completely immerse viewers in its surreal, horrifying, tragic Ancient Greek world. The result is the most technically accomplished film Nolan has ever made, one that uses its ancient text to explore some contemporary concerns and ideas.

“Gentle Monster” (Netflix) “Gentle Monster” (Netflix) “The Odyssey” is not the only acclaimed film that has made its streaming premiere this week. Writer-director Marie Kreutzer’s “Gentle Monster” also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday. The unflinching new drama follows a successful pianist (Léa Seydoux) as she is forced to confront the severity of her husband’s shocking crimes. The film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May to positive reviews. Seydoux, in particular, has been on the receiving end of widespread acclaim for her lead performance in the film. Now, Netflix subscribers have the chance to watch “Gentle Monster” and finally see what all the fuss has been about these past six months. also read:

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Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester in ‘Guarding Stars’ (Netflix) “Guarding Stars” (Netflix) If you are a Netflix viewer in the mood for a more lighthearted film to watch this week than “Gentle Monster,” you may want to consider checking out “Guarding Stars.” Based on a 2022 novel by author Katherine Center, the new Christmas romantic comedy stars “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki as a bodyguard who is hired to protect a popular actress (“Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester) during the holiday season. Before long, the two have cooked up a fake relationship story to fool the concerned family of Meester’s Hannah Brooks. Odds are, you can probably guess what happens next. The film premiered Wednesday on Netflix, officially ushering in the streamer’s latest batch of holiday rom-com originals.

Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner in “The Altruists.” (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix) “The Altruists” (Netflix) Rounding out Netflix’s batch of noteworthy mid-week premieres is “The Altruists.” “The Imitation Game” screenwriter Graham Moore’s new, eight-episode limited series explores the rise and fall of the once-highly-valued cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as well as the behind-the-scenes relationship between FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and his business partner and on-again, off-again girlfriend, Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner). If true crime is your genre of choice, you might want to make some time this weekend for “The Altruists,” which finds an unexpected way into one of the biggest financial scandals in recent memory.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Credit: Disney/David Bukach) “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3 (Disney+) Winter is underway, which means a new season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has finally arrived. The Disney+ original’s new, third season adapts “The Titan’s Curse,” the third installment in author Rick Riordan’s original “Percy Jackson” book series. It follows demigod Percy (Walker Scobell) as he sets out to rescue Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) from the followers of the imprisoned titan Kronos and, in doing so, finds himself forced to free a chained goddess, prevent the fall of Olympus and shoulder the curse of the titan Atlas. The first two episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3 premiered Friday on Disney+. If you are a fan of the series, you’ll likely want to check out its latest installments.

Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried and Stephane Hsu in ‘Steps’ (Netflix Animation) “Steps” (Netflix) Netflix’s last entry on this week’s list goes to “Steps.” Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa and based on an idea by Garfunkel and Oates duo Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci, the new film is a playful riff on the classic Cinderella fairy tale. The animated fantasy musical follows Cinderella’s misunderstood stepsister after she accidentally transforms her fellow stepsister into a frog, kicking off a chain of events that force them to team up with a troll in order to save their kingdom from its new, mean-girl ruler. The film’s all-star voice cast includes Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, Bette Midler, Stephanie Hsu and Nikki Glaser. It premiered Friday on Netflix, so if you want a bit of animated family fun to dive into this weekend, look no further than “Steps.”

Liv Hewson, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Nia Sondaya in “Yellowjackets.” (Darko Sikman/Paramount+) “Yellowjackets” Season 4 (Paramount+) This week marks the beginning of the end for “Yellowjackets.” The first episode of the series’ fourth and final season premiered Friday on both Showtime and Paramount+ Premium. Catching back up with its group of traumatized, transformed plane-crash survivors, “Yellowjackets” Season 4 reveals the homecoming that its leads experienced after their long-awaited rescue, as well as the culmination of the tensions that have continued to divide them as adults. “Yellowjackets” fans have been waiting a long time to learn the answers to all of the series’ many mysteries, and they are finally going to get them starting this week. The season’s remaining nine episodes are set to release one at a time every week through Jan. 22.