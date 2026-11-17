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When “KPop Demon Hunters” quietly debuted on Netflix on June 20, 2025, nobody could have predicted the pop culture tsunami that followed. More than a year later, it’s still a phenomenon.

The movie was just released via the Criterion Collection, a label that describes itself as releasing “a continuing series of important classic and contemporary films on home video”; it still appears on Netflix’s weekly most-watched top 10 lists after more than 60 weeks; and a new flotilla of merchandise is washing into retailers nationwide, including a nifty Heyday collaboration for Target that includes ramen-shaped USB-C cords. A new global tour was also just announced, kicking off in North America next June. There’s even a new “KPop Demon Hunters”-themed content hub on the Netflix landing page.

But perhaps most excitingly is a new experience that just opened at the two Netflix House locations – in Dallas and Philadelphia, with a new outpost opening next year in Las Vegas – that allows you to step into the world of “KPop Demon Hunters” like never before. The space includes music and play-based challenges, including a chance to go “backstage” with the group HUNTR/X and to help the group fight demons led by villain Gwi-Ma in an experience that employs interactive sets and screens, 3D technology, live actors and custom animation — all set to the hit, Oscar-winning songs from the movie’s soundtrack. Tickets start at $39.

The experience will also serve as an essential way to keep the fires burning on the “KPop Demon Hunters” franchise, which has become as critical to Netflix as “Frozen” is to Disney. Unlike Disney, which has several touchpoints that allow the company to connect with audiences, from its bustling theme parks to its massive presence in the toy aisles of retailers, Netflix largely relies on its streaming service to connect fans to its properties. With a sequel still years away (early reports of a 2029 release date might be optimistic), Netflix is desperate for what they refer to as “bridge content” – things that can connect the original movie to the sequel and allow for fresh interactions with the characters and concepts of the larger franchise. That’s where the Netflix House opens its doors.

If you’re unfamiliar with Netflix House, it’s really a next-level retail experience, like if the classic Disney Store or Warner Bros. Studio Store were pumped up with games, a screening room and more.

“We like to think of it as the place where fandom really just takes a wild turn and you really are immersed in something physical, and for us, that’s across every dimension,” said Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee.

Netflix House is similar to a mini amusement park packed to the gills with its IP – there’s a mini-golf course, an arcade and a restaurant. There’s also exclusive merchandise that you can only get at either the Dallas or Philadelphia locations – plus a ton of photo ops. In Philadelphia, they even have a theater where you can go watch Netflix content, including (of course) “KPop Demon Hunters.” (The little store on Hollywood Boulevard next to the Netflix-owned Egyptian is a microscopic version of what a true Netflix House has to offer.)

“We’re really lucky because we can deliver on a moment that might be when you have 10 minutes and you want to run into the retail store and buy a ‘Stranger Things’ sweatshirt, or you want to have lunch and you can eat a pizza that was on one of our shows and have an hour or you have three hours to do a lot more with your family,” Lee explained. “We liken it to having a little bit of something for everyone, and you just have to come in because we have all these small details that I think the team has done a really good job of making sure that every time you turn a corner, you’re hit with something that’s either an Easter egg from one of our shows, or something else, a photo moment.”

Setting the foundation for a Netflix House experience

Lee said that when “KPop Demon Hunters” appeared on the service, everyone was very bullish, but they hadn’t had the same enthusiasm when it had been shown off to promotional partners earlier. When the movie hit – and started ballooning into an inescapable juggernaut – they started hearing from everyone who had turned it down years earlier (“We couldn’t answer the phone fast enough to talk to partners,” Lee said). At the time when the movie was released, they hadn’t opened the first Netflix House yet. But they were already thinking about what a “KPop Demon Hunters” experience could be.

(Credit: Netflix)

There was a framework in place for “KPop Demon Hunters” set by previous experiences themed to “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things.” It had to be about an hour long, since they are selling tickets, and it had to combine media with physical sets.

One of the biggest aspects of the experience is an actual puppet of Derpy, the magical tiger that is undoubtedly the breakout star of “KPop Demon Hunters.” (Vans has a shoe that is just Derpy fur.) To bring the character to life, Netflix turned to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the studio responsible for everything from “The Dark Crystal” to walkaround characters and creatures in theme parks, like a tower monster that anchored a “Dungeons & Dragons” walkthrough at Universal’s Fan Fest Nights after-hours event.

“Because we knew right from the jump, we rushed to put ‘KPop’ elements before Netflix House opened in both locations. So we had life-size Derpies inside the mall. That was the photo moment. Derpy was getting attacked in the mall because so many people wanted to climb on him and take photos,” said Lee. “When we were concepting this, we really were thinking about how to bring Derpy to life and have an animatronic version and with hair, not just a plastic model molded version. And so now it’s a puppet. It’s a real-life puppet and it’s amazing, and it obviously has the full motion and it smiles and the tongue comes out.”

Of Henson’s Creature Shop, located inside a massive, whimsical warehouse near the Burbank airport, Lee said, “They were great partners of ours.”

“The detail on the fur is so exacting. They did a great job and it’s a great end to the experience,” Lee said, adding they were also able to work under an extremely aggressive timeline.

Scott Johnson, the fabrication supervisor for the “KPop Demon Hunters” project at the Creature Shop, said that the turnaround was “definitely less than a year, maybe it was six months.”

“We had to make two of them and on something like this, themed entertainment projects are often more challenging because those timelines have really strict opening dates, and there’s a lot of considerations as far as durability and repeatability,” Johnson said.

On a television shoot or a movie, the puppet just has to work as long as the show or movie is in production. Not the case with Derpy.

“This has to stay looking good and stay performing well for months or even years. In order to develop a character like this, you want as much time as you can to be able to cycle it and really rehearse with it. And this one was really tight,” Johnson explained.

Johnson said that it was tricky to get the fur right for the tiger, along with the eyes that had to glow in the same way they do in the movie. The tiger is a fully articulated puppet, with a performer that controls his eyes and head; his tongue can stick out like it does when he’s giving Rumi the invitation. “He’s got a little tail that flips so that if people can get close enough to actually pet his tail he’s got a little bit of life to that tail, where he might flick them away,” Johnson said with a laugh.

The team worked with actual files from Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks, who produced the film for Netflix. (“Ideally all of our shapes and all of the colors and everything are as exact as we could make them to the actual film.”) But the real fun was taking a digital character and expressing that character in real, physical space. Of course, that translation also occasionally hit a snag.

(Credit: Netflix)

“His teeth and his eyes were challenging because on the design he’s got this giant toothy smile and kind of these curved teeth on the side. The way that that mouth works in the real world isn’t quite the way it works in CG,” Johnson said. In a real animal with the same dimensions and layout, the eyeballs would collide with the teeth inside his skull.

“The challenge is making it work. You’ll see the teeth are very close to the eyes, and I think he’s got nine-inch eyeballs. Just making those be able to move around and glow and then intersect with these teeth without it showing when he opens his mouth,” said Johnson. “I think in the animation they’re able to just black some of that out and not see it. But when guests are coming to visit in real life, they’re going to see right up in there. The trickiest bit is translating directly from a fantasy CG model into something that’s real.”

One thing that the team found when they were finalizing the tiger was that it needed a glow up. Literally. They were looking to capture that glow from the spirit world in the character. Derpy already had LED eyes inside him but they had to plus it up.

“It was like, Oh, you know what? It needs just a little more punch and a little bit of that iridescence,” Johnson said. Their answer was to paint his fur with blacklight-reactive paint and add internal lighting to the character — you know, for that extra shimmer. It is, after all, the little details that turn a puppet from an immaculately crafted work of art into a living, breathing creature that guests want to interact with.

Or, as Johnson said, “With just a character and a puppet, to see that in real life and to have that there is really magical for people.” (When we asked if there was a third Derpy puppet sitting in the Creature Shop, waiting to be deployed to Las Vegas, Johnson said, “I’m sure I can’t say.”)

And to those hardcore fans, Lee said, don’t worry – there will be exclusive “KPop Demon Hunters” merchandise that you can only get at the Dallas or Philadelphia locations. “Every time I go, I come home with a bucket load of new things that you can only get at Netflix House,” she said. Depending on what package you get for the “KPop Demon Hunters” experience, too, you can get access to different merchandise. (For example the VIP package has gifts that you can only get via that specific package.)

“When you come to Vegas, we have Vegas-specific merch that I’ve been seeing. It’s really incredible. It’s like old school Vegas,” Lee said.

We pitched a tee-shirt with a Demogorgon wearing sunglasses and shooting craps. Lee said she’d think about it.

The Dallas “KPop Demon Hunters:” The Immersive Experience” is open now and will be open in Philadelphia on Nov. 20. Get your tickets now.