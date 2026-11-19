Remember when cryptocurrency was the next big thing? While Silicon Valley was trying to sell the masses on ugly ape cartoons and fake money with dodgy names, one shambolically dressed wunderkind was held up as the face of “responsible” crypto. Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, promised he was going to revolutionize this complicated industry for the common man. Flashy celeb-filled ads and shindigs with various politicians gave him the aura of being the nice guy of the bro-ridden tech bro ecosystem.

It, of course, ended poorly, and the revelations of a multi-billion-dollar money laundering scheme led to a 25-year prison sentence for the man known as SBF. How did he go from hero to zero so fast? “The Altruists”, now on Netflix, has a few theories, most of them centered on his love life.

It’s 2018. Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) is bored at his job on Wall Street, a place where he believes he’s just too daring for the bores of stock exchanges. His life shakes up drastically with the arrival of Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), a fellow math nerd who loves “Harry Potter” fanfiction and sees everything as an equation to be solved. As their romance bounces between on and off, the pair go into business with big plans to become the most powerful names in crypto. Cut to four years later and their dreams have come true. If only all those scams they’d committed to get there weren’t in the way.

Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle in E”The Altruists.” (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

The second half of 2026, a time of discontinued Cybertrucks and pervert glasses, has seen a sudden glut of films and TV shows about the tech billionaires who are ruining the planet: Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning”, Alex Gibney’s four-hour documentary “Musk”, the upcoming Sam Altman biopic “Artificial” and the meta-docu-cringe-experiment that is “You Can See Everything” about Elizabeth Holmes. It’s no wonder why we crave entertainment about these people who are obscenely over-powered yet curiously uncharismatic.

“The Altruists” has the benefit of a complete narrative to tell, one with an ending where (spoiler) the offending tech bro gets his just desserts. Yet it cannot help but rely on a curiously derivative explanation for the implosion of one of the decade’s biggest financial scams: romantic problems. SBF and Caroline are messy. Despite their repeated insistence that they are able to separate the personal from the professional, their emotions are always at the forefront of their increasingly fraudulent schemes. Most of the time, SBF seems so utterly hypnotized by Caroline that he’s barely able to function as a person. Indeed, it is she who the series portrays as the most actively conniving of the pair, with SBF as the lovesick puppy who is easily bowled over by her, uh, charm?

This show has a strange view of these admittedly odd people. Both are geniuses who never quite reached prodigy levels and remain resentful over it. They wish to escape the shadows of their high-achieving parents. And they’re both believers in effective altruism, a very smarmy philosophy that believes in using reason to do the most good in the world. For them, that means making more money than is humanely possible with the explicit purpose of donating it to charity. In “The Altruists”, the pair are true believers in this idea, something that is questionable in real life if you go by the court documents.

Maddie Hasson, Julia Garner and Madison Hu in “The Altruists.” (Netflix)

Bouncing back and forth between 2018 and 2022, we get the rise and fall of both FTX and Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm headed by Ellison. Narratively, it mostly means we get lots of obvious contrasts and straightforwardly delivered themes, largely about the pair’s romantic entanglements. It’s no wonder writer and showrunner Graham Moore is so intrigued by the pair’s relationship, an endless cycle of mixed messages by a bunch of rich geeks with a multi-person polycule made up of fellow employees on the side. The soap opera lines write themselves.

In practice though, “The Altruists” has trouble balancing the financial fraud drama with the tonally wobbly rom-com that largely motivates the scam. One wonders how earnest we’re meant to find this pair, who are awkward but without charm, when we see them doing hand-holding runs down hallways like Meg Ryan in the ’90s or hear Caroline’s erotic Potter fic paralleling her sex life with Sam (also, nobody is printing out their own fanfics and leaving them around the house: rookie mistake, “The Altruists.”) Julia Garner is giving a performance so overtly mannered that it plays like an “SNL” sketch of a geek from an ‘80s frat house comedy. Her line deliveries feel parodic, as though this show is more of a comedy than it actually is. Anthony Boyle is more grounded, believable as a guy who has to practice basic human interactions in the mirror, although there is an odd obedience to his character that does not match with the facts of the case.

“The Social Network” comes to mind a lot while watching “The Altruists”, with how Aaron Sorkin’s script used the acrimonious split of a friendship and business deal to parallel the rise of Facebook. Indeed, there’s one moment in Episode 3 that feels like a near-direct ripoff of that famous Rooney Mara takedown in the film’s opening. This approach doesn’t work in “The Altruists” because the SBF/Ellison relationship is used here as a direct explanation for something far more complicated and interesting than scorned lovers in finance. It robs Sam Bankman-Fried of his ego and agency to have him forever be mopey over Caroline, and it makes her into a scolding puppet master to balance out his sudden passivity.

Anthony Boyle in “The Altruists.” (Netflix)

The series feels on surer ground when it looks at the bigger picture of FTX and Alameda, including the friends and colleagues who become embroiled in an $8 billion lie against their will. The issues of trust and blurred lines of personal and professional bring more pathos to “The Altruists” than Caroline and Sam’s sex life (which we get way too much of here.) Seeing the pair as floundering egomaniacs manipulating the people they love feels truer to the heart of this mystery of their motivations than anything regarding their romance. If only that wasn’t what Moore was so obsessed with.

The tech bro movies and series of 2026 are everywhere for a reason. We cannot help but seek answers to how they and we got to this point in our hellish timeline, although the aforementioned efforts have largely come to the same conclusions: maybe such people and their world-spoiling egos can’t be neatly solved. The unbearable hype of their brands coupled with their tepid personalities is not a complicated psychological puzzle. Being a rich bore with a God complex is really not that interesting, and any explanation for it will inevitably feel trite.

“The Altruists” wants to give us a clear emotional reason behind a crypto scam, and it has chosen a romantic drama from “Revenge of the Nerds” as its foundation. Perhaps they should have just let the mystery be and focused on the machinations of the crimes themselves. That’s the real problem, after all.

“The Altruists” is now streaming on Netflix.