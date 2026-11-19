In 1992, a little blockbuster movie called “The Bodyguard” outlined the rules for guarding bodies: Never let them out of your sight, never let your guard down and never fall in love.

There were, to be fair, probably a lot more protocols to memorize and presumably a little firearms training, but those were the big three, and you should never, ever break them. Not unless you want to make another a hit movie like “The Bodyguard,” that is, so if we’re being honest, it’s weird that more movies didn’t do it. There are other films about bodyguards who fall in love with their client but not many. It’s a formula with a lot of untapped potential. A clever filmmaker could even make them pretend to be boyfriend and girlfriend at Christmas and get away with it.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum’s “Guarding Stars” gets away with it. The low-key charming new Netflix Original stars Leighton Meester as a tough-as-nails bodyguard and Jared Padalecki as her annoying movie star client. He just broke up with his Taylor Swift-coded girlfriend, whose brand-new diss track riled her legions of fans into an angry, obsessive mob. He’s got death threats and he needs his body guarded while he visits his family for the holidays. But his mother just got out of surgery and can’t take any stress, so when she assumes the two of them are dating they’re forced to go with it.

There’s no trivance quite like a contrivance. “Guarding Stars” has a lot of them, but so do most movies, and nobody gives a damn so long as they’re in the first act. What matters is that two people who hate each other are forced to pretend to be in love, actually fall in love, and eventually Leighton Meester has to chase a homicidal stalker down on horseback. More movies should end that way. If “Digger” concluded with Leighton Meester randomly broadsiding Jesse Plemons mid-monologue on a mustang while screaming “Hi-yo, Silver” a lot of critics would have been kinder to it. I’m pretty sure I speak for us all.

“Guarding Stars” does an admirable job of combining the “Bodyguard” formula with the Christmas rom-com formula. A cynical city girl gets dragged to small-town America? Check, but only because she’s a bodyguard. A girl with no family learns that having a nice family is kinda nice? Double-check, but it hits a little harder because she’s got trauma, because she’s a bodyguard. Now, if only there were some way to shoehorn in a Christmas parade, we’d be in busi-OH MY GOD, THERE IS A STALKER AT A CHRISTMAS PARADE. WE HIT THE TRIFECTA.

Nobody who watches enough Christmas rom-coms to get excited about “Guarding Stars” is going to be mad that it follows all the rules, but they’ll probably appreciate that Rosenbaum’s film — based on a Katherine Center novel called [checks notes] “The Bodyguard,” what a shock — does the bodyguard schtick as well. It opens with Leighton Meester saving a client from a high-tech assailant with piercing sonic technology and a sidewalk explosive. There’s an annual Christmas rodeo, which I didn’t know was a thing. I’d say a rodeo Christmas romance deserves its own movie, but it already got one. Last year. It’s called “Rodeo Christmas Romance.” Sigh. All the good ideas really are already taken.

Leighton Meester is more convincing as a bodyguard than some people might expect, which is a plot point in the movie, so they’re leaning into it. Jared Padalecki is Jared Padalecki, in more ways than one. He knows how to play a smirking dork with a smoldering gaze. They’re good together, and although their height difference sometimes looks like a visual effect from “The Lord of the Rings,” the film leans into that too.

“Guarding Stars” also has a winning ensemble. Andie MacDowell is overqualified to play a sick, saintly mother. She gives the film exactly what it needs but you can practically hear a new addition getting added to her house when she’s on-screen. Rachael Ancheril and CM Punk are delightful as a couple of comic relief bodyguards, although the movie could have eked more whimsy out of watching them watch our two leads fall in love via security camera, as though they, too, were watching a Netflix Original rom-com.

CM Punk is particularly lovable on-camera, which isn’t news but should be better advertised. He plays a tough-looking guy named Doghouse who loves to bake, has imposter syndrome, and doesn’t know where his eye-line is supposed to be on zoom calls. That last one was probably a mistake in production but it’s more fun to imagine he was deeply, deeply in-character. Oh, that Doghouse. What a card.

“Guarding Stars” is such a well-constructed “The Bodyguard” knockoff that it’s a shame it has the generic “Netflix Rom-Com Look,” which is kind of like H.P. Lovecraft’s “Innsmouth Look” but less fishy. Everything looks bright, which is appropriate, but it’s also flat, which works better for a romantic comedy than a bodyguard movie. “Guarding Stars” is trying to be both. Obviously the film is skews more rom-com than stalker thriller, but if you’re going to make us care about the stalker part of the plot, actually mimicking the aesthetic of a thriller, even a little, certainly helps.

The lack of cinematic verisimilitude aside, “Guarding Stars” does everything it’s supposed to do and does it well. Meester and Padalecki are cute together, the screenplay is tightly constructed, and although it’s never amazing, it’s still so gosh darned cute that it gets away with its minor flaws.

So I guess it’s finally time to update the rules.

Never let them out of your sight. Never let your guard down. Never fall in love. Never get stuck with your client on the Kiss Cam at a Christmas rodeo. Never [checks more notes] let a floating incendiary device fall on propane tanks. Never [checks even more notes] fight a raccoon over the bragging rights to a trash pile? Damn, Leighton Meester has one depressing-ass backstory in this movie. I’m just sayin’.

“Guarding Stars” is now playing on Netflix.