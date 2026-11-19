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The fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” is finally here, and hopefully, answers for fans await.

The final season of the hit show will bring the story of the high school soccer team stranded in the woods following a plane crash to a close. In the child timeline, the girls are rescued, but homecomings can almost be harder than living in the woods. In the present, the women have to reckon with all their secrets finally.