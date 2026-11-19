The fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” is finally here, and hopefully, answers for fans await.
The final season of the hit show will bring the story of the high school soccer team stranded in the woods following a plane crash to a close. In the child timeline, the girls are rescued, but homecomings can almost be harder than living in the woods. In the present, the women have to reckon with all their secrets finally.
Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the fourth season of “Yellowjackets.”
When do new episodes of “Yellowjackets” Season 4 drop?
“Yellowjackets” Season 4 premieres on Friday, Nov. 20.
What time are new episodes out?
Episodes drop at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Fridays.
How can I watch “Yellowjackets” Season 4?
The fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” is available on Showtime and for streaming on Paramount+ Premium.
Are episodes released weekly or all at once?
Episodes for the final season of “Yellowjackets” release on a weekly basis on both Showtime and Paramount+. Here is the full rundown on when episodes air:
- Episode 1 – Nov. 20
- Episode 2 – Nov. 27
- Episode 3 – Dec. 4
- Episode 4 – Dec. 11
- Episode 5 – Dec. 18
- Episode 6 – Dec. 25
- Episode 7 – Jan. 1
- Episode 8 – Jan. 8
- Episode 9 – Jan. 15
- Episode 10 – Jan. 22
What is “Yellowjackets” Season 4 about?
The fourth season of “Yellowjackets” is all about the rough homecoming for the girls after spending months stranded in the woods. Turns out surviving a plane crash, turning to cannibalism and eventually being rescued come with their own growing pains when it comes to readjusting to life back home. In the present timeline, the women must finally reckon with all they’ve done and the secrets they fought to keep buried.
Who is in “Yellowjackets” Season 4?
Season 4 stars Melanie Lynskey (“Castle Rock”), Christina Ricci (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”), Tawny Cypress (“Unforgettable”), Sophie Nélisse (“The Book Thief”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), Sophie Thatcher (“Heretic”), Samantha Hanratty (“Shameless”), Courtney Eaton (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Liv Hewson (“Santa Clarita Diet”), Warren Kole (“Shades of Blue”), Kevin Alves (“Locke & Key”), Sarah Desjardins (“The Night Agent”), Nia Sondaya (“Heart Shot”), Jenna Burgess (“Lies Between Friends”) and Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”).