The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

Somehow, August has returned.

That means kids are headed back to school soon, spooky season is creeping up and the weather is simply unpredictable. But it also means there are new movies to watch on Hulu. And, like always, there are also old movies to watch on Hulu. This week, we think a mix of both would suit you well.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Hulu this week.

“Halloweentown” (Disney) Halloweentown For some people, the Halloween season begins as early as Aug. 1. If you’re one of those people, then “Halloweentown” is probably the move for you this week, as it just joined the batch of DCOMs available on the streamer. The film stars Kimberly J. Brown as Marnie, a 13-year-old who’s fully convinced she’s an adult (it’s adorable watching this as an adult, knowing you fully empathized with her at one point), and thus shouldn’t have to live by her mother’s rigid rules, especially as they pertain to Halloween. Her grandmother — played by the incomparable Debbie Reynolds — is far more relaxed, but only comes to visit once a year, on Halloween. Turns out, Grandma Aggie lives in a place called Halloweentown, and she’s a powerful witch. The whole family has powerful magic, actually. This movie is real cute, and an easy way to kick off your Halloween season, should you want it this early.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ (20th Century Studios) The Devil Wears Prada 2 If you somehow missed it in theaters, you can now watch “The Devil Wears Prada 2” from the comfort of your own home, and you really should. Even if you did make it to the theater, now you can enjoy it whenever you want! The sequel to the 2006 film picks up roughly on the same timeline as real life, 20 years after the original. Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is now a celebrated journalist, and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is still running Runway. But, journalism has changed drastically over the years, and they’re both dealing with how to navigate that. The sequel not only reunites them, but also brings back Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt, and as sequels go, it’s among the better ones out there. That’s no small feat, especially considering how fast it all ended up coming together. Read Next

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