‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Sashays to More Than 15 Million Viewers in 5 Days on Disney+ and Hulu

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“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is a big streaming hit.

The sequel starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep sashayed to 15.2 million global viewers in five days across Disney+ and Hulu, the company shared Monday.

The strong viewership makes “The Devil Wears Prada 2” the biggest live-action movie premiere on Disney+ and Hulu since “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which drew in 19.4 million views globally in the first six days of availability in November 2024.

Viewership for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” outpaced that of “Lilo & Stitch,” which notched 14.3 million views on Disney+ globally after five days back in September, which at the time marked the second biggest Disney live-action film premiere on Disney+. Likewise, the “Hannah Montana” 20th anniversary special tallied up 6.3 million views through just three days of viewing across Disney+ and Hulu.

The streaming success isn’t too much of a surprise after the winning box office run “The Devil Wears Prada 2” saw when it debuted in theaters in early May.

The movie tallied a $77 million domestic and $233 million global opening, rising above the $74.3 million domestic/$160 million global start of last year’s summer kickoff film, Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*.”

Debuting two decades after “The Devil Wears Prada” charmed audiences in 2006, the sequel reunited Hathaway, Blunt, Tucci and Streep in their original roles as Vogue-inspired Runway faces the decline of print journalism.

The sequel also welcomed aboard Simone Ashley, B. J. Novak, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon and Rachel Bloom, among others.