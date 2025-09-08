‘Lilo & Stitch’ Notches 14.3 Million Views on Disney+ in 5 Days

“Lilo & Stitch” has become Disney+’s No. 2 biggest Disney live-action film premiere, behind only “The Little Mermaid.”

“Lilo & Stitch” scored 14.3 million views globally after 5 days on Disney+, according to internal data from Disney. The company defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

The release of the live-action flick also boosted viewership of the original animated classic and other related content on Disney+, which tallied up 670 million hours on the platform globally.

Earlier this summer, “Lilo & Stitch” passed $1 billion at the global box office after nearly two months in theaters, becoming the second movie this year to pass the threshold, joining Chinese animated hit “Ne Zha 2.” It also became Disney’s fifth remake to pass $1 billion at the box office, joining “Alice in Wonderland,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

“We knew there was a lot of love for ‘Lilo & Stitch’ with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people,” Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement at the time. “I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast and all on our Studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead.”

The movie’s success made way for a sequel, which is in development at Disney. The film centers on Stitch, an extraterrestrial entity who comes to Earth and is adopted by a lonely Hawaiian girl, named Lilo.