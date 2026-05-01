“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is now in theaters and, just like the first film, you’ll get to vogue with the very best of them. But this soundtrack is made up of more than just Madonna’s hit song.

In fact, the soundtrack for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” boasts multiple new songs by Lady Gaga, written just for this film. You’ll also spot current artists including Doechii, Olivia Dean and Laufey on the soundtrack, along with several others.

So if you’re in need of a new runway playlist — or, you know, the runway that is just the bathroom you get ready in for a night on the town — this might be the way to go.

You can find the full list of songs below, or over on Spotify in the movie’s official playlist. As an added bit of fun, that playlist will tell you which character from the film you are: Miranda, Andy, Nigel or Emily.

Here are all the songs in “The Devil Wears Prada 2”:

“Runway” by Lady Gaga and Doechii

“Shape of a Woman” by Lady Gaga

“Glamorous Life” by Lady Gaga

“End of an Era” by Dua Lipa

“Daydreaming” by Ledisi

“Walk of Fame” by Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard

“Setting Sun” by Post Animal

“Diskokid” by Jamiroquai

“Saturn” by Sza

“Mr. Eclectic” by Laufey

“Material Lover” by Sienna Spiro

“Worth It” by Raye

“No One Noticed” by The Marias

“Vogue (Bette Davis Dub)” by Madonna

“Vogue (12” version) by Madonna

“String Quartet No. 17” by New Berlin Chamber Orchestra

“Evergreen Avenue” by Izzy Escobar

“Nice to Each Other” by Olivia Dean

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is now in theaters everywhere.