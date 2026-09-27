The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Amazon’s Prime Video has a number of movies streaming on its platform right now that would be deserving of your time this week. The streamer just premiered a new romantic comedy starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman that has rightly garnered a wave of positive reviews in the wake of its premiere. The streaming service’s other best, current titles include a late 1990s crime thriller that effortlessly knows how to hold your attention and a late 2010s drama that still ranks as Greta Gerwig’s finest directorial effort to date.

Here are the best movies on Prime Video you can watch this week.

“The Love Hypothesis” (Credit: Prime Video) “The Love Hypothesis” (2026) “The Love Hypothesis” has brought some rom-com levity to Prime Video this week. Based on the novel of the same name by Ali Hazelwood and directed by “Set It Up” filmmaker Claire Scanlon, the new film follows a professor (Tom Bateman) and a PhD student (Lili Reinhart) who start up a fake relationship in order to put their theories about love to the test. The film’s reviews have been largely positive, and anyone who gives “The Love Hypothesis” a little bit of their time will likely understand why. Powered by the charisma of its two stars, “The Love Hypothesis” is a fun, lighthearted rom-com that takes itself just seriously enough. It’s a joyful way to spend a few hours this weekend.

“L.A. Confidential” (Warner Bros.) “L.A. Confidential” (1997) “L.A. Confidential” is one of the best crime thrillers you can find on streaming right now. Directed and co-written by Curtis Hanson and based on James Ellroy’s 1990 novel of the same name, this 1950s-set noir follows a trio of police officers with wildly different approaches to law enforcement who find themselves battling a web of corruption that extends deeper than any of them understand. Featuring an Oscar-winning supporting performance from Kim Basinger and two early-career, breakout turns from Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, “L.A. Confidential” is a hard-boiled, immensely satisfying crime drama. It patiently and elegantly builds its considerable, cumulative dramatic power over the course of its 138 minutes.