‘Reacher’ and New Spinoff ‘Neagley’ Provide a 1-2 Punch Atop the Streaming Top 10 | Chart

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“Reacher,” the Prime Video detective drama based on the Lee Child series of novels, tops the Samba Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart for the sixth consecutive week as it completes its fourth season at breakneck speed.

The cherry on top for Amazon is that “Neagley,”a “Reacher” spinoff series, debuts in second place this week, marking a very rare one-two combo atop the chart for the ecommerce company’s streaming service. Amazon dropped the entire first series of “Neagley” on Sept. 16, the same day as the “Reacher” season finale, giving fans an opportunity to binge on the “Reacher”-verse, and they gladly obliged.

The combination is an enormous success for Amazon, which is often behind Netflix and HBO Max on the Weekly Wrap Top 10.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Not to be left out, Netflix accounts for five of the remaining eight spots on this week’s chart, starting with the return of “Monster” in third place. In its fourth season, the Ryan Murphy-created series dramatizes the story of Lizzie Borden, the alleged 19th century ax murderer.

Coming in fourth is “Special Ops: Lioness,” the Paramount+ spy thriller that has been a chart mainstay throughout its third season. The show made a big push leading up to its finale, climbing as high as third place last week. Alas, the double dose of “Reacher” fare and the return of “Monster” blocked the show from the top spot as it aired its finale on September 20.

A trio of Netflix titles is up next, starting with two chart debuts. “The Perfect Lie,” in fifth, is a Dutch murder mystery series that continues the long-running trend of Netflix helping foreign language programs land with American audiences. In fact, it’s the second time it’s happened this month, following the Danish film “The Secret Woman” just two weeks ago.

That’s followed by “Crew Girl,” another in Netflix’s line of hit teen dramas. This one finds a champion rower forced to attend a new school after a family scandal, where she must navigate romantic and athletic drama while forcing her way onto the boys’ crew team.

“Why Did I Get Married Again?,” the streamer’s latest collaboration with multi-hyphenate creator, writer and producer Tyler Perry, slides down two spots this week to seventh.

The star-packed “Mobland,” with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, returns to Paramount+ and lands in eighth place this week.

“Lanterns” on HBO Max slides down to ninth this week after several weeks in the top half of the chart. The superhero drama has HBO’s coveted Sunday night slot, and started strong on the Wrap report, but it could never out-punch “Reacher” and has slowly slid down the chart in subsequent weeks.

Closing out the Top 10 is “Ted Lasso,” another faller this week. Apple TV’s premier show has also spent much of its fourth season near the top of the chart, but this week slid all the way down from second place.

Over on linear, the “78th Emmy Awards” telecast was the most-watched show, as audiences flocked to watch Mariska Hargitay host the night where TV celebrates itself.

In a bit of an upset, part two of the “Dancing with the Stars” two-night premiere on ABC tops our reigning chart champion, “America’s Got Talent,” on NBC. “AGT” owned the linear chart for most of the summer, so it’s a stunner to see its semifinals episode slide to third place.

However, this 35th season of “Dancing” has been getting some hype due to the inclusion of actress Julia Stiles, who famously played a Juilliard hopeful in “Save the Last Dance.” A quarter century after that film’s release, audiences are hungry to see if she still has the moves.

The rest of the linear chart is split between two perennial favorites. “Wheel of Fortune” grabs four spots, while “Jeopardy!” claims three.