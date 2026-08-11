The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Disney+ This Week

Disney+ may best be known nowadays as the streaming home for the Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises, but there are plenty of worthwhile movies on the platform that have nothing to do with either the Avengers or George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away. Whether it be a Stephen King adaptation from “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan that flew under the radar last year or an atmospheric 2000s gem that still ranks among Pixar’s best works, Disney+ subscribers are not lacking in streaming choices this week.

Here are the three best movies on Disney+ you can stream right now.

“The Life of Chuck” (Neon) “The Life of Chuck” (2025) Writer-director Mike Flanagan‘s underrated Stephen King adaptation “The Life of Chuck” came and went with little fanfare last summer, despite winning the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. There is nonetheless a lot to love about “The Life of Chuck,” a structurally ambitious adaptation of a King novella that tells the story of one man’s life in both reverse chronological order and in three tonally distinct chapters. The film’s first two acts are wonders of apocalyptic angst and momentary whimsy, and while its third may take away a bit too much of the drama’s mysterious charm, “The Life of Chuck” leaves a warm touch in its wake. It is one of the sweetest movies Flanagan has ever made, and it works better than it should.

“Ratatouille” (Pixar Animation Studios) “Ratatouille” (2007) “Ratatouille” has steadily become one of Pixar’s most warmly regarded and beloved movies, and for good reason. This deliciously atmospheric, lovingly crafted dramedy from “The Incredibles” writer-director Brad Bird follows a Parisian rat (Patton Oswalt) who tries to achieve his dream of becoming a famous chef by forming an unlikely partnership with an unassuming, gangly garbage boy (Lou Romano). Punctuated by cooking sequences that, despite their animated form, are among the most memorable in all of cinema, “Ratatouille” emerges over the course of its runtime as one of the best mainstream movies not just about art and artists but also about critics and curators. It is a five-star dish, served to near-perfection.