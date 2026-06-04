The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Weekend

HBO Max has so many options for its subscribers to choose from that it can be difficult to decide what movie to watch on the service each week. Fortunately, that is why we have put together this list. The streamer’s best offerings right now include an early 2010s comedy that remains one of the most beloved rom-coms of the 21st century so far, as well as a mid-2000s crime thriller that packs a devastating punch. Rounding out this week’s picks, meanwhile, is an American epic released last year that feels built to stand the test of time.

Here are the three best movies on HBO Max you can watch this weekend.