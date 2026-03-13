How Much Should the Combo HBO Max-Paramount+ Streaming Service Cost? | Chart

Streaming pricing is a constantly moving target. In our last look at platform demand versus ad-free pricing, Netflix’s price hikes dominated the conversation. Now, with 2026 in full swing, the SVOD landscape is rapidly bifurcating, and the prospect of an HBO Max and Paramount+ combination threatens to reshape the top tier of the streaming hierarchy.

Looking at the latest data, a distinct class of streaming titans has emerged. The Disney+/Hulu bundle, Netflix Standard, and a hypothetical HBO Max/Paramount+ combo offer unmatched size, scale and consumer value.

Rather than simply being “generalists,” these are the market’s true anchor platforms. They are uniquely positioned to serve as the foundation of a household’s streaming rotation. For these services, sheer volume acts as a buffer against churn, granting them the leverage to implement future price increases with minimal subscriber blowback.

The market is increasingly splitting between these massive anchors and smaller, specialist platforms. Services like Crunchyroll succeed by dominating fiercely loyal niche fandoms. Others rely on prestige exclusives to drive initial sign-ups, even if they lack the catalogue depth to prevent subscribers from periodically pausing their memberships.

Caught in the middle of these two extremes are the standalone platforms—unbundled Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Over recent years, the cost of these individual platforms relative to their demand has steadily climbed. This isn’t a misstep; it’s a deliberate upsell strategy engineered to make the mega-bundles look like an undeniable bargain.

Peacock, meanwhile, is at risk of sitting in a strategic no-man’s land. It lacks the structural safety of a mega-bundle but costs more than the niche specialists. While its catalogue demand aligns more closely with a $14/month price point (compared to its actual cost of $16.99/month), its current premium is temporarily justified by the must-have nature of the Winter Olympics.

Post-Games, however, Peacock may need to seek a partnership similar to the StreamSaver bundle or double down on its live sports and its unscripted strengths (a proven financial goldmine, as seen with hits like the Love Island franchise) to avoid being priced out of the rotation entirely.

What does this current streaming landscape mean for the potential price of a new Paramount+ and HBO Max combination?

The data show that the demand for their combined on-platform content would narrowly edge out Netflix. As of January, the merged catalogue hit 85% of the total demand of the Disney+/Hulu bundle, compared to Netflix’s 84%.

Given this near-parity, matching Netflix Standard’s $17.99/month price tag is a realistic expectation for how the new bundle could be priced. Launching at a slightly lower $16.99/month would allow the new entity to beat Netflix on both price and volume while matching the Disney+/Hulu bundle in terms of pure value.

Although aggressively outcompeting Netflix on price would be a bold move that could drive rapid subscriber sign-ups, the financial realities of a merger cannot be ignored. The pressure to extract as much value as possible from the streaming service will be immediate for a company saddled with heavy debt from the acquisition.