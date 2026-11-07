The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

Here are the best movies on Hulu you can watch this week.

“Anora” (Neon) “Anora” (2024) Writer-director Sean Baker’s “Anora” is one of the most decorated Hollywood films of recent memory. This Best Picture and Palme d’Or-winning drama follows a New York City stripper (Mikey Madison) who marries the son (Mark Eydelshteyn) of a wealthy Russian oligarch only to find herself at the center of a raucous, dream-destroying scandal. Madison rightly won Best Actress in 2025 for her lead turn in “Anora,” a film that relies on her micro-expressions and quiet glances to convey the growing hurt and deep, cavernous emotional well of its story. A contemporary riff on a Cinderella-type tale with modern economic class divisions at the forefront of its mind, “Anora” sweeps you off your feet and leaves you dizzy. It’s a wonder.

“The Taste of Things” (IFC Films) “The Taste of Things” (2023) Released a year before “Anora,” “The Taste of Things” unfortunately failed to truly break through into cinephile circles when it hit theaters in 2023. It deserved a better fate than that. Writer-director Trần Anh Hùng’s romantic love letter to food and romance, this contained, quietly meditative drama explores the relationship between a French cook (Juliette Binoche) and the gourmet (Benoît Magimel) she has long lived with and worked for. Set in the late 1800s, “The Taste of Things” is overflowing with sumptuous visuals and some of the most lush cooking sequences ever rendered onscreen. Beneath all of the technical artistry and visual beauty on display throughout the film, though, there beats a tender heart. Here is a film about love and all the ways in which we show those we adore how we care about them. It is a celebration of connection, and it will leave your heart aching and your stomach rumbling.