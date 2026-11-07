The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

Hulu may be best known for its television offerings, but the streaming service also boasts a quietly impressive film library.
This weekend, some of the streamer’s best film titles include a recent Best Picture winner that was well-deserving of the widespread acclaim it received, as well as an underrated, tragically little-seen French drama that ranks quite high among the best movies ever made about food. Additionally, Hulu has a 2022 black comedy from “Wild Horse Nine” director Martin McDonagh that happens to feature one of the best performances of Colin Farrell’s career.
Here are the best movies on Hulu you can watch this week.
“Anora” (2024)
Writer-director Sean Baker’s “Anora” is one of the most decorated Hollywood films of recent memory. This Best Picture and Palme d’Or-winning drama follows a New York City stripper (Mikey Madison) who marries the son (Mark Eydelshteyn) of a wealthy Russian oligarch only to find herself at the center of a raucous, dream-destroying scandal.
Madison rightly won Best Actress in 2025 for her lead turn in “Anora,” a film that relies on her micro-expressions and quiet glances to convey the growing hurt and deep, cavernous emotional well of its story. A contemporary riff on a Cinderella-type tale with modern economic class divisions at the forefront of its mind, “Anora” sweeps you off your feet and leaves you dizzy. It’s a wonder.
“The Taste of Things” (2023)
Released a year before “Anora,” “The Taste of Things” unfortunately failed to truly break through into cinephile circles when it hit theaters in 2023. It deserved a better fate than that. Writer-director Trần Anh Hùng’s romantic love letter to food and romance, this contained, quietly meditative drama explores the relationship between a French cook (Juliette Binoche) and the gourmet (Benoît Magimel) she has long lived with and worked for. Set in the late 1800s, “The Taste of Things” is overflowing with sumptuous visuals and some of the most lush cooking sequences ever rendered onscreen.
Beneath all of the technical artistry and visual beauty on display throughout the film, though, there beats a tender heart. Here is a film about love and all the ways in which we show those we adore how we care about them. It is a celebration of connection, and it will leave your heart aching and your stomach rumbling.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022)
If you want to watch a film on Hulu this week that beats to a much louder and more brutal drum than “The Taste of Things,” look no further than “The Banshees of Inisherin.” “Wild Horse Nine” writer-director Martin McDonagh’s appropriately acclaimed tragicomedy is set on a fictional island off the coast of Ireland in the 1920s.
It follows the bond between two vastly different men (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) after one abruptly decides to end their lifelong friendship, setting off a chain of events that wreaks increasingly disastrous consequences. A meditation on vanity, division and our own, often self-destructive impulses, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is filled to the brim with memorable performances and scenes that leave a dozen imperceptible yet haunting marks.