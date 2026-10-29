Everything New on Hulu in November 2026

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Hulu‘s November premieres and arrivals are headlined by the debut of “All’s Fair” Season 2. Creator Ryan Murphy’s star-studded legal drama, which counts Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor among its cast, returns with the first three episodes of its second season on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The series’ return comes exactly one year after “All’s Fair” premiered in November 2025.

This month, Hulu is also primed to roll out the first season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.” The “Mormon Wives” spinoff will make its debut on the streaming service on Thursday, Nov. 12.