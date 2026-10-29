Everything New on Hulu in November 2026

Hulu‘s November premieres and arrivals are headlined by the debut of “All’s Fair” Season 2. Creator Ryan Murphy’s star-studded legal drama, which counts Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor among its cast, returns with the first three episodes of its second season on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The series’ return comes exactly one year after “All’s Fair” premiered in November 2025.
This month, Hulu is also primed to roll out the first season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.” The “Mormon Wives” spinoff will make its debut on the streaming service on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The streamer will add a number of beloved movies to its platform in November as well, including 2022’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” 2005’s “The Family Stone,” 2013’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and 1986’s “Aliens,” all of which arrive on Hulu on Nov. 1. “Black Bag,” “Heart Eyes,” “Babygirl,” “The First Omen” and many other films are additionally set to start streaming on the platform throughout the rest of the month.
Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Hulu in November.
November 1
“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994)
“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” (1995)
“Aliens” (1986)
“Almost Christmas” (2016)
“Assassin’s Creed” (2016)
“A Bad Moms Christmas” (2017)
“The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022)
“Blacklight” (2022)
“Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003)
“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” (2010)
“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)
“Don’t Breathe” (2016)
“The Family Stone” (2005)
“Jingle All The Way” (1996)
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017)
“Knight and Day” (2010)
“The Last Duel” (2021)
“The Meg” (2018)
“Meg 2: The Trench” (2023)
“Miracle” (2004)
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
“The Peanuts Movie” (2015)
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Seasons 1-2
“Secretariat” (2010)
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013)
“Three Men and a Baby” (1987)
“Unhinged” (2020)
“War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017)
“Why Him?” (2016)
“Wild Hogs” (2007)
November 2
“Desperately Devoted” Season 1 (English)
“The Promise: Finding My Mother’s Killer” Season 1
“Start Here” Season 1
“Black Bag” (2025)
November 3
“High Country” Season 2
November 4
“All’s Fair” Season 2
“Nature’s Yearbook” Season 1
“The Remarried Empress” Season 1
November 5
“I Married My Killer”
“Customer Wars” Season 8
“Operation Ouch” Season 13
“Prenup to Murder” Season 1
“Road Wars” Season 7
November 6
“Taskmaster New Zealand” Season 7
“12 Dates of Christmas” (2011)
November 7
“Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory”
“Babygirl” (2024)
November 8
“Heart Eyes” (2025)
November 9
“Fire Force” Season 3, Part 2 (Dub)
“Mother Knows Murder” Season 1
“Love Hurts” (2025)
November 11
“Rivals” Season 2, Part 2
November 12
“Battle of the 80s Supercars With David Hasselhoff”
“The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down” Season 10
“The First 48” Season 29
“Predator Hunters” Season 1
“Road Wars” Season 7
“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” Season 1
November 13
“The Baltimorons” (2025)
“LOL Live with Comedian CP” (2026)
“Postcards for Christmas”
November 14
“Expedition: Saving Our Seas”
November 15
“Call of the Night” Season 2 (Sub and Dub)
“Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?!” Season 1 (Sub and Dub)
“My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon” Season 1 (Sub and Dub)
“Paddington in Peru” (2025)
November 17
“I’m Still Here” (2024)
November 18
“Vienna Game” Season 1 (German)
November 20
“A Christmas Story” (1983)
“Ezra” (2023)
“Four Christmases” (2008)
“Fred Claus” (2007)
“Jack Frost” (1998)
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
“The Polar Express” (2004)
“Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass” (2025)
“Whistle” (2026)
November 22
“This Is Not a Test” (2025)
November 23
“MAO” Season 1, Part 2 (Dub)
“Mickey 17” (2025)
November 25
“Borderlands” (2024)
November 26
“Chuck Norris’s Epic Guide to Military Vehicles”
“The Curse of Oak Island” Season 13
“History’s Greatest Warriors” Season 1
“Hot Rods and Muscle Cars”
“Speed Demons”
“The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd” Season 3
“Mummies” (2023)
November 27
“Couture” (2025)
“Runner” (2026)
“Toys and Colors Elf Academy” (2026)
November 30
“The First Omen” (2024)