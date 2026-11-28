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The best movies to check out this holiday week run the full spectrum – massive franchise, rom-com and a horror movie to battle the wholesome Thanksgiving energy.

Thanksgiving week is a time for family and, more importantly, towering plates of food. There is very little to do as the food coma hits other than sit in front of the TV with a good movie. Maybe you need to dive into “The Hunger Games” franchise with the latest film shattering box office records, or perhaps you should go with one of the best rom-coms of the 2020s.