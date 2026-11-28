The best movies to check out this holiday week run the full spectrum – massive franchise, rom-com and a horror movie to battle the wholesome Thanksgiving energy.
Thanksgiving week is a time for family and, more importantly, towering plates of food. There is very little to do as the food coma hits other than sit in front of the TV with a good movie. Maybe you need to dive into “The Hunger Games” franchise with the latest film shattering box office records, or perhaps you should go with one of the best rom-coms of the 2020s.
These are the Hulu movies to check out this week.
The Hunger Games
A brand new “Hunger Games” movie is lighting up the box office, and the entire franchise is topping the charts on Hulu as people just can’t get enough of Panem. Whether it’s Katniss’ original story and her rebellion against President Snow and the Capitol or it’s the series’ first prequel, which tracks Snow’s time before he became the fascist leader we know and hate. The movies all have a high hit record, so going back to the five films that are already out there is well worth it.
Palm Springs
“Palm Springs” flew a bit under the radar when it dropped right at the start of the COVID pandemic, but it still stands as one of the funniest comedies of the 2020s. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in this Groundhog Day-like scenario that finds them living the same day – a wedding in Palm Springs – over and over again. The jokes come a mile a minute, but it’s Samberg and Milioti’s chemistry that lifts the movie to new levels. “Palm Springs” might be one of the latest films to do the “living the same day over again” thing, but it does it splendidly and stands as one of the best rom-coms of the 2020s.
Longlegs
Thanksgiving is an extremely wholesome holiday, and sometimes it’s good to crank up the uneasy factor just to feel something new. “Longlegs” will make you feel uneasy from the opening moments right through the credits – and that is a much more potent type of horror. Sure, there are jump scares and horrific imagery in Oz Perkins’ “Silence of the Lambs”-like film of an FBI agent assigned to an unsolved serial killer case with occult trappings – but it’s the dread in the buildup of it all that seeps into you and makes the rare jump scares all the more potent.