The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

“Looper” (TriStar Pictures) “Looper” (2012) “Looper” is a slick and strikingly original sci-fi thriller from “Knives Out” writer-director Rian Johnson. Featuring one of Bruce Willis’ best late-career performances, the film follows a contract killer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who kills targets sent back in time by his crime syndicate bosses from the future. Things go haywire when he fails to kill his future self (Willis) and is forced to go on the run. Constructed in the same layered, nesting-doll manner as so many of Johnson’s films, “Looper” takes you on an unpredictable and explosive ride, one punctuated by sci-fi action sequences that hit like gun shots.

“The Wonder” (Netflix) “The Wonder” (2022) In commemoration of Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s passing last week, now is as good a time as any to revisit his most underrated film, 2022’s “The Wonder.” Based on a 2016 novel by Emma Donoghue, “The Wonder” is set in rural Ireland shortly after the country’s Great Famine. It follows an English nurse (Florence Pugh) who is sent to a remote village to observe and report on a young girl (Kíla Lord Cassidy) who claims to be able to illogically survive without eating. Boasting an understated yet deeply felt lead performance by Pugh, “The Wonder” uses a few clever narrative and structural tricks to tell its story. The film, consequently, emerges over the course of its 103 minutes as a thoughtful, Gothic drama about the power stories have to hurt us or save us, depending on which ones we choose to believe.