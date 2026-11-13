The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Peacock and More

This week’s streaming premieres include the arrival of the long-awaited third season of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel series and the debut of Hulu’s new “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” spinoff. Elsewhere, Netflix has a new, potentially addictive psychological horror series, as well as Diane Morgan’s latest Philomena Cunk mockumentary. Peacock also has the premiere of a limited series starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy on its slate this week, while Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are set to face off in the opening episodes of a new, globe-trotting heist thriller from Apple TV.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“The Body” (Netflix) “The Body” Season 1 (Netflix) Netflix’s “The Body” tells a coming-of-age story with a sharp, supernatural horror twist. Created and partly directed by “Not Okay” filmmaker Quinn Shephard, the new psychological horror series follows a group of Catholic schoolgirl misfits in the early 2000s who begin to experience prophetic visions on Halloween, a phenomenon that kickstarts a wave of hysteria that takes over their entire school. Early reviews for “The Body” have been positive, making it one of November’s potentially biggest and most addictive surprise arrivals. Its complete first season premiered Wednesday on Netflix.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video) “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 (Prime Video) Two years after it wrapped up its second season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is back. Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel series dropped the first four episodes of its third season Wednesday on the streaming service. Set after the events of its Season 2 finale, “The Rings of Power” Season 3 follows Sauron (Charlie Vickers) as he wages war against Middle-earth, enslaves his loyal Nazgnagôl and works to craft the One Ring, all while Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her allies struggle to combat his growing might. If you have enjoyed “The Rings of Power” up to this point, you will want to check out its newest season, which will drop its remaining four episodes in two-chapter batches on Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.

“The Good Daughter” (Mark Hill/Peacock) “The Good Daughter” (Peacock) “The Good Daughter” has brought some Southern Gothic crime drama to Peacock this week. Created and written by Karin Slaughter and based on her novel of the same name, the new limited series follows a pair of estranged sisters (Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy) as they are brought back together 20 years after a violent attack on their family fractured their familial bonds. An investigation into another violent attack in their Georgia hometown forces their paths to cross again. Featuring a stacked cast that also counts Brendan Gleeson, Jake McDorman and Olivia Williams among its stars, “The Good Daughter” is one of this week’s must-see new shows. All six of its episodes premiered Thursday on Peacock. also read:

‘The Good Daughter’ Review: Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne Are Feuding Sisters With Endless Baggage in Gripping Peacock Mystery

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” Season 1 (Disney/Ashley Rose) “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” Season 1 (Hulu) Reality TV fans have a treat to look forward to this week in the form of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.” Following “Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck fresh off her move to Orange County, the spinoff introduces viewers to a new community of young women whose beliefs sometimes clash, particularly between those who fight against modernity and those who are more open to embracing modern change. For all the “Mormon Wives” fans out there, “Orange County” has all the potential to be a worthwhile binge-watch this weekend. All eight of its first season’s episodes premiered Thursday on Hulu.

“12 12 12” (Apple TV) “12 12 12” Season 1 (Apple TV) “12 12 12” is a cat-and-mouse heist thriller arriving on Apple TV this week. Created by Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton, the new series is divided into three parts: The 12 months of planning that precedes a risky bank heist in Zurich, the 12 hours it takes to pull the heist off and the 12 days of law enforcement pursuit that follow. The thriller is led by Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, who play a criminal mastermind and the FBI agent chasing him, respectively. If you are a fan of the heist genre, “12 12 12” may be worth checking out this week. Its first two episodes premiere Friday on Apple TV.

Jessica Chastain in “Heartland” (Netflix) “Heartland” (Netflix) The Nashville country music scene becomes the backdrop for a crime mystery in “Heartland.” Written and directed by Shana Feste, the new film follows a former country music star (Jessica Chastain) who embarks on a search for her missing niece that takes her deep into the hidden underbelly of Nashville. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast that also includes John Hawkes, Garrett Hedlund, Jennifer Nettles, Ross Lynch and Carter Faith, “Heartland” is one of the only noteworthy films premiering on streaming this week. So, if you happen to find yourself in the mood for a shorter first-time watch than many of this week’s new streaming series offer, you might want to consider making some time for “Heartland.” It premieres Friday on Netflix.

“Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” (Apple TV) “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” (Apple TV) Apple TV is delivering some holiday cheer early this year with “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy.” The streaming service’s new “Peanuts” Christmas special follows its eponymous, iconic cartoon dog as he discovers that he has landed himself on Santa’s Naughty List. With only 12 days to go before Christmas, Snoopy tries to spend them proving that he deserves to be on the Nice List, only to discover the true meaning of the holiday along the way. Scored by Emmy-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and featuring new songs by John Legend, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges and Laufey, “12 Days of Snoopy” promises to bring some comforting, warm-hearted and humorous charm to this week’s streaming selections. It premieres Saturday on Apple TV.