The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Netflix is set to say hello and goodbye to some movies this weekend with the start of a new month. That said, a number of great movies are sticking around on the service through August, including a chilling 2017 thriller from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. Some of the streamer’s other, best film offerings include a rightly acclaimed 2022 psychological drama starring Cate Blanchett and a 2024 blockbuster that, despite being a seemingly unnecessary prequel, may very well be the best movie that its franchise has produced to date.

Here are the best movies you can watch on Netflix this week.