The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Netflix continues to offer one of the strongest libraries of movies to stream, but it can be a bit daunting to choose just one for a free night.

The options this week cover a lot of bases. For fans of the Netflix original series “Peaky Blinders” – or people just looking for a good crime thriller – there is “The Immortal Man.” If the mood is horror and watching one of the best films of 2026, “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” deserves to be seen by as many as possible. And if you just want to turn your brain off, “Thrash.”

Here are the three best movies to check out on Netflix this week and why.