The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Netflix continues to offer one of the strongest libraries of movies to stream, but it can be a bit daunting to choose just one for a free night.
The options this week cover a lot of bases. For fans of the Netflix original series “Peaky Blinders” – or people just looking for a good crime thriller – there is “The Immortal Man.” If the mood is horror and watching one of the best films of 2026, “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” deserves to be seen by as many as possible. And if you just want to turn your brain off, “Thrash.”
Here are the three best movies to check out on Netflix this week and why.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” is a culmination of the beloved six-season series and a hotly anticipated return to to the criminal underbelly world of Birmingham. Cillian Murphy returns to aura farm through the film as Tommy Shelby, as he sets back from his self-imposed exile to help his family as World War II rages around them. If you were a fan of the series, you’ve likely already jumped on this release; but if you’re just in the mood for a bleak period piece crime flick, you could do much worse than “The Immortal Man” – and if you love it, then you have a six-season prequel to enjoy!
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Four and a half months into 2026 and “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” might still hold the crown as best movie of the year. A zombie film that is much more about the horrors and love capable of humanity, the film stands as a sequel to 2025’s “28 Years Later.” Ralph Fiennes drops a stirring and wholly unique performance that – in a perfect world – would keep him in award contention talks through nominations. Go in knowing as little as possible and revel in the madness of this world.
Thrash
Sometimes, what you’re in the mood for is to have your brain turned off by a movie. “Thrash” will excel at that. Is it going to win a slew of awards? Likely not. Is it a fun “trip” to the movies? Absolutely. A disaster movie mixed with a slasher where the killer is a literal shark should be all the pitch needed for you to cozy up on the couch for a bloody Friday night.