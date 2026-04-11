The 7 Best Hulu Sci-Fi Shows to Binge-Watch

Hulu has become a serious destination for a full series binge.

While many other streamers offer most seasons of a show, they often are missing the latest offerings. Hulu has been full to burst with a slew of full series to dive into – especially when it comes to genre fare. The streamer has a robust catalog of sci-fi series that are worth dunking hours of free time into whether it is a classic like “Lost” or a new favorite like “Paradise.”

These are the seven sci-fi shows to consider binging on Hulu.

Evangeline Lilly and Matthew Fox in “Lost” (ABC) Lost “Lost” is iconic, and the hope is that anyone searching for great sci-fi TV shows to watch on Hulu has already checked this one off their list. But if not, watch the show that inspired an entire generation of stories. The series may start as more of a “how do we survive stranded on an island,” but it’s clear that said island has more mysteries than you can shake a stick at, and uncovering them will bring out the obsessive in any viewer.

Sterling K. Brown and Enuka Okuma in “Paradise” Season 2 (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) Paradise The second season of “Paradise” took a bit of a quantum leap into science fiction territory that is sure to excite some fans and perplex others. Regardless, the Sterling K. Brown-led Hulu original remains intensely watchable as a group of humans live their days in a Paradise-like bunker waiting out a time they can return to the surface after a catastrophic event. Politics, power grabs, and murder all blend together for a one-of-a-kind show worth the time for a two-season binge in anticipation of a third and final.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in a 2018 episode of “The X-Files” (Fox Image Collection via Getty Images) The X-Files A sci-fi classic if ever there was one. “The X-Files” follows FBI duo Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as a believer and a skeptic, respectively, of the weird, odd and paranormal. The two are tasked with investigating case after case of the bureau’s X-Files to determine who, or what, is the perpetrator. Come for the alien abductions and men in black conspiracy theorists and stay for the crackling chemistry between Duchovny and Anderson that birthed a thousand shippers.

John Noble, Anna Torv and Joshua Jackson in “Fringe” (Fox) Fringe An “X-Files” for the 2010s, “Fringe” burst onto the scene following an FBI agent, a mad scientist and his reluctant son bobbing around the country looking into weird phenomena. Where “The X-Files” focused on aliens and conspiracy theories, “Fringe” was more interested in fringe science cases like alternate dimensions, cloning, gene splicing and more. The series began as procedural as any other Fox series but through its five-season run it morphed into something truly special. Anna Torv and Joshua Jackson are both superb in the series but the real star here is John Noble’s turn as Walter Bishop. From series premiere to the finale, Noble was willing to go places and do things few others were willing at the time. The fact that he never received a single Emmy nod will forever be a stain on that ceremony.

The cast of “Firefly” (Fox) Firefly A cult favorite among many sci-fi obsessives, “Firefly” won’t take long to binge but is worth it for any fan of the genre who may have missed out. A blend of science fiction and a western, the story followed the crew of the Serenity as they hopped around the galaxy making there meager living while harboring a pair of most wanted siblings. Joss Whedon created the show so expect the usual dialog flares and character work you’d expect for better or worse. Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk and the rest of the core cast are all pitch perfect in their roles which make the short-lived series a delight from start to finish.

Nick Offerman in “Devs” (Miya Mizuno/FX) Devs Back in 2020, “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” director Alex Garland wandered into the realm of TV for his FX miniseries “Devs.” The sci-fi mystery boasts a stellar cast including Sonoya Mizuno, Cailee Spaeny, Alison Pill, Jin Ha and a creepy Nick Offerman playing both with and against typecast. It follows a software engineer who begins to investigate the mysterious development division of her company, following growing suspicion that they are responsible for her boyfriend’s death. When she discovers a quantum computing machine capable of staggering predictions, she stumbles into a world of immensely powerful tech that calls all of free will into question.