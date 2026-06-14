The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Netflix‘s film library is vast and ever-changing, which can make it difficult to know what the streamer’s best offerings actually are every week.

Right now, the streaming platform’s selections include an unlikely mid-2010s franchise spin-off that works far better than it has any right to and a late ’90s stoner comedy that remains one of the most oft-quoted films of the last three decades. In addition to those two films, Netflix also has the understated, early 2010s dramedy that helped announce “Barbie” filmmaker Greta Gerwig as one of her generation’s most promising and observant artistic voices.

Here are the three best movies you can watch on Netflix this week.