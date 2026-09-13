The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

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Paramount+ shook up its film library once again at the start of September by saying goodbye to a number of titles and welcoming in a new assortment at the same time. Right now, the streamer’s best film offerings include a 2009 summer blockbuster that has no business working as well as it does and a 2017 sci-fi sequel that actually manages to make a striking case for itself in the shadow of its legendary predecessor. Elsewhere, Paramount+ also has an early 21st-century coming-of-age dramedy that will make you laugh, cry and maybe, just maybe, sing a little Elton John along the way.

Here are the three best movies on Paramount+ you can stream this week.