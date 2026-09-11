The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This week’s streaming premiere slate features an interesting and eclectic assortment of titles. Hulu kicked off its week with the premiere of FX’s new, rap-driven “Snowfall” spin-off and followed it up with the return of one immensely popular, scandal-filled reality series.

Elsewhere, Peacock has the second season of its “Office” spinoff on its slate this week, while Netflix has unveiled both a new, original YA sports drama and an adult animated series about a family learning to embrace the emotional messiness of their lives.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this week.

Gail Bean, Peyton Alex Smith and Asante Blackk in “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.” (Ray Mickshaw/FX) “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” Season 1 (Hulu) FX kicked off its new “Snowfall” spinoff this week. Executive produced and showrun by Malcolm Spellman, “The Drop” follows “Snowfall” figures Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles at a time when the city is being overtaken by the sudden, exciting rise of the West Coast rap scene. Early reviews for “The Drop” have been overwhelmingly positive, and whether you were a fan of “Snowfall” or are entirely new to the franchise, you might want to consider checking the new spinoff out this week. The series’ first episode premiered Tuesday on FX and Hulu. Its remaining installments are set to follow every Tuesday through Oct. 27.

Andrew Law, Stephanie Hsu and Poppy Liu in “Dang!” (Netflix) “Dang!” Season 1 (Netflix) Netflix has expanded its adult animated library yet again with “Dang!” The new series from creator Andrew Law (“Hacks,” “The Good Place”) follows two siblings (voiced by Law and Poppy Liu) who team up to help their other sister (Stephanie Hsu) find the fun in being flawed after she blows up her seemingly perfect life. Packed with exciting creative talent behind the scenes, “Dang!” dropped its complete eight-episode first season Tuesday on Netflix. If you are in the mood for a rowdy animated comedy, you may want to add it to your watchlist.

“The Paper” Season 2 (John P. Fleenor/Peacock) “The Paper” Season 2 (Peacock) A year after it dropped its imperfect but frequently promising first season, Peacock’s journalism-centric “The Office” spinoff “The Paper” is back. Adopting the same binge-release model as its debut season, “The Paper” Season 2 premiered in its 10-episode entirety Wednesday on Peacock. Catching back up with its returning core cast of characters, “The Paper” Season 2 follows the Toledo Truth Teller’s editorial team as they risk the outlet’s future by taking on a potentially corrupt, local private club. It seems unlikely the Truth Teller’s crusade will go entirely according to plan, and now fans have the chance to finally see exactly what kind of comedic misadventures lie in store in “The Paper” Season 2.

“Last Seen” (Apple TV) “Last Seen” (Apple TV) “Colin From Accounts” co-creator and star Patrick Brammall leads the cast of Apple TV’s new Australian thriller limited series, “Last Seen.” Based on author Ryan David Jahn’s 2011 novel “The Dispatcher” and created by Kris Mrksa, the series follows an alcoholic former police officer (Brammall) who, while working as an emergency dispatcher, receives a call about a body found near his home that he believes may be his daughter who went missing 11 years earlier. The crime thriller’s first two episodes premiered Wednesday on Apple TV. Its remaining four installments are scheduled to follow one at a time every Wednesday through Oct. 7.

“Crew Girl” (Netflix) “Crew Girl” Season 1 (Netflix) Netflix is setting out to prove this week that Prime Video is not the only streaming service invested in YA coming-of-age dramas. On Thursday, the streamer unveiled the first season of its new Canadian sports drama, “Crew Girl.” Developed by Vivian Lin and Morwyn Brebner, the series follows a talented young female rower (Miku Martineau) who, after relocating to America’s East Coast, agrees to join her new school’s chaotic varsity boys’ crew team after learning that the institution does not have a girls’ rowing department. Early reviews for “Crew Girl” have been positive, so fans of YA dramas like it may want to consider giving it a shot this week. also read:

‘Crew Girl’ Review: Charming Netflix Series Offers All of the Expected YA Drama

“Call My Agent! The Movie” (Christophe Brachet/Netflix) “Call My Agent! The Movie” (Netflix) Heads up, “Call My Agent!” fans: The fan-favorite French dramedy series has returned in unexpected fashion this week. On Thursday, Netflix released “Call My Agent! The Movie,” a feature-length sequel to the French television series. Written by “Call My Agent!” creator Fanny Herrero and Lison Daniel, the new film picks back up with Camille Cottin’s Andréa Martel five years after the closure of ASK Talent Agency and finds her pursuing a career as a director and on the verge of shooting her first film. When her lead drops out at the last minute, Cottin’s Andréa is forced to reunite with her former team of agents in order to save her feature directorial debut. The new Netflix film, in other words, seems primed to continue its parent show’s story in surprising but fitting fashion.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 5 (Disney/Stephanie Augello) “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 5 (Hulu) It may have only been six months since “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 4 premiered on Hulu, but the popular reality series is back with yet another batch of new episodes. The show’s five-episode fifth season premiered in its entirety Thursday on Hulu. The new season is not just another standard run of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” either. On the contrary, the show’s fifth season promises to offer a new, behind-the-scenes look at the domestic violence scandal surrounding star Taylor Frankie Paul that not only turned “Mormon Wives” upside down earlier this year, but also resulted in the shelving of Paul’s “Bachelorette” season. For fans of the show, its newest episodes may as well be must-see.